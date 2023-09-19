Bad News for Mayor Adams as Texas Governor Vows To Bus Even More Migrants to New York City 

Hizzoner is already warning that the current rate of arrivals will ‘destroy’ the city.

As New York City buckles under an influx of migrants, Governor Abbott of Texas is pledging to “increase” traffic on the border-to-Broadway pipeline. It’s bad news for Mayor Adams, who is already saying that the current rate of arrivals will “destroy” the city.

Between April and the end of July, over 125,000 border crossers have headed for New York City, the Customs and Border Protection Agency says, a number more than one-and-a-half times the size of the state capital, Albany.

Expect that number to rise in coming months. “We will increase the busing of migrants even more,” Mr. Abbott said on the Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show, “because we’re not going to have those people staying in Texas.” The Lone Star State, he explained, just doesn’t have the “ability” to handle them.

New York City says it’s at capacity, too, but Mr. Abbott’s position is that if America’s largest metropolis, “with its size and population,” can’t handle the burden, “what about Del Rio and Eagle Pass and the other small towns along the border? They are incapable of dealing with this large influx.”

Mr. Abbott said, “There’s no room on the border for people … so we’re putting together even more busses than what we have now to make sure that we’re going to be able to move them outside of the state of Texas” so it’s not “overrun by the reckless border policies of Joe Biden.”

Syracuse University’s Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse says New York City has absorbed more people than any other municipality since last spring at a cost of $40,000 per person. The total tab, the City Council’s Republican leader, Joe Borelli, told the New York Post, is more than Boston’s entire budget.

A looming “financial tsunami,” Mr. Adams said, will “hurt low-income New Yorkers” and the five boroughs “cannot manage 10,000 people a month with no end in sight.” The city’s “right to shelter” policy, which the mayor is trying to revise, further complicates his challenge.

The 40-year-old consent decree, meant to help homeless New Yorkers, now requires the city to put a roof over the head of anyone who steps off a bus. Mr. Adams notes these migrants cannot be turned away the way ineligible arrivals were once rejected at Ellis Island.

“This is wrong for the migrants and asylum-seekers to be going through this,” Mr. Adams said on WPIX, “and it’s wrong for long-term New Yorkers that depend on this revenue.” He urged President Biden to impose a “stay in place” order to stem the flow from Mexico until applicants “are allowed entry” legally.

Mr. Adams has ordered all agencies to make spending cuts of between five and 15 percent to help cover the $5 billion that those availing themselves of Gotham’s sanctuary city status are projected to cost by the end of the fiscal year. The mayor has not responded to requests from the Sun for comment.

That price tag will balloon if Mr. Abbott makes good on sending more buses. “This issue will destroy New York City,” Mr. Adams told a Manhattan gathering earlier this month. Already facing a $12 billion deficit, he warned that “every service in this city is going to be impacted,” and pleaded with Albany to help shoulder the load.

“The problem is also not only with what the federal government could do,” Mr. Adams said. “The state needs to play their role, also. … New York City is the economic engine of the state. This should not be on New York City residents only.”

Mr. Abbott feels the same way about his constituents who, since their state shares the longest portion of the border with Mexico, have been shouldering the burden in a way those in faraway New York did not. Busing people north is born out of a desperation that Mr. Adams now shares.

New York City and Texas agree that the current situation is unsustainable for Americans and inhumane for those arriving. Only the federal government has the power to find a solution. It’s a message that Mr. Adams has gotten loud and clear and one that Mr. Abbott looks set to keep sending — one busload at a time — until Mr. Biden hears it, too.