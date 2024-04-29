Bannon Due in Court Over ‘We Build the Wall’ Scheme Wednesday

Judge Juan Merchan is set to preside over Bannon’s trial at the Manhattan criminal court.

A former adviser to President Trump, Steve Bannon, is due in court Wednesday for a pre-trial hearing over his part in the “We Build the Wall” scheme in which Bannon allegedly defrauded financial supporters of the American border wall.

Judge Juan Merchan is set to preside over Bannon’s trial at the Manhattan criminal court. Judge Merchan is currently hearing a separate criminal case against Mr. Trump for the alleged falsification of business records relating to hush money payments made to a porn actress, Stormy Daniels, and a Playboy model, Karen McDougal.

Bannon has pleaded not guilty to counts of conspiracy, money laundering, and other charges relating to the scheme to defraud donors.

“It is a crime to turn a profit by lying to donors, and in New York, you will be held accountable,” District Attorney Alvin Bragg said when Bannon was indicted. “As alleged, Stephen Bannon acted as the architect of a multi-million dollar scheme to defraud thousands of donors across the country including hundreds of Manhattan residents.”

Before Bannon was charged in the state of New York, he was charged in federal court in 2020 at the Southern District of New York alongside three other defendants.

Before the federal case against Bannon was tried, though, Mr. Trump pardoned Bannon as one of his final acts in office. The pardon did not cover violations of state laws, and Bannon was indicted at Manhattan criminal court in 2022.

Bannon was later convicted for defying a congressional subpoena. He was sentenced to four months in prison and ordered to pay a fine of $6,500 for contempt of Congress in October 2021.

The contempt of Congress charges against Bannon drew comparisons to the president’s son, Hunter Biden, who initially refused to appear before a congressional committee as well. Mr.. Biden eventually agreed to testify behind closed doors after House Republicans threatened to hold him in contempt of Congress for his refusal to testify.

Bannon could face harsher sentencing for the New York State charges if convicted. Money laundering alone can carry up to a 20-year prison sentence in the state of New York.

One of Bannon’s former associates, Brian Kolfagfe, was sentenced a year ago for his participation in the same campaign. Kolfage pleaded guilty to charges of misappropriating funds donated to the campaign and was subsequently sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison.

Another associate of Bannon’s, Andrew Badolato, pleaded guilty to charges brought against him and was sentenced to three years in prison for his role in the scheme.

According to Mother Jones, Bannon is also facing new legal troubles relating to his alleged role in a fraud and racketeering scheme alongside a Chinese fugitive, Guo Wengui. In that case, Bannon was named as a co-conspirator after Mr. Guo allegedly had $1 million transferred to a company associated with Bannon.

A self-described anti-Chinese government activist, Mr. Guo is alleged to have defrauded thousands of donors out of more than $1 billion, which he used to fund an expensive lifestyle for himself and his family.