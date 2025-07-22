Bernice King Tells Trump To Release Jeffrey Epstein Files Following Massive MLK Document Dump

‘While we support transparency and historical accountability, we object to any attacks on our father’s legacy or attempts to weaponize it to spread falsehoods,” she says.

The daughter of Martin Luther King, Jr. had blunt words for National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard after she released thousands of documents surrounding the civil rights leader’s assassination files.

“Now, do the Epstein files,” Bernice King posted Monday Evening on X, along with a photograph of her father.

The massive trove of documents hit the National Archives website late Monday with more than 6,000 files totaling nearly 250,000 pages. Administration officials have hailed the release as a breakthrough in transparency but Ms. King, who was five when her father was killed, made claims that his legacy was being weaponized.

“While we support transparency and historical accountability, we object to any attacks on our father’s legacy or attempts to weaponize it to spread falsehoods,” she said in a joint statement with her brother Martin Luther King III. “We strongly condemn any attempts to misuse these documents in ways intended to undermine our father’s legacy and the significant achievements of the movement.”

The King Center, now under Bernice King’s leadership, dismissed the document release as nothing more than a distraction.

“It is unfortunate and ill-timed, given the myriad of pressing issues and injustices affecting the United States and the global society,” The organization said in a statement.

The release of the MLK Files comes as the Trump Administration faces increasing demands to declassify the files from the sex trafficking probe against Epstein.

Mr. Trump faces ongoing rebellion from core supporters after his administration concluded there was no smoking gun—no “client list” from the convicted predator that MAGA believers were certain would implicate political enemies.



Rev. Al Sharpton, said that the unsealing of the MLK files was “not about transparency or justice” in a statement.

“It’s a desperate attempt to distract people from the firestorm engulfing Trump over the Epstein files and the public unraveling of his credibility among the Maga base.”