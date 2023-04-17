Biden 2024 Begins in Ireland

In his ancestral homeland, the president appears to set the stage for a run to keep the White House.

President Biden’s four-day trip to Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, whatever the part about his roots, appears to be tied to his future — and the country’s — as a launch pad for his 2024 campaign.

While Mr. Biden, whose secret service code name is “Celtic,” has yet to make the launch official, his coyness has been dissolving faster than the mist over County Clare. He told the weatherman Al Roker regarding his election forecast, “I plan on running, Al, but we’re not prepared to announce it yet.”

It appears as if the president hit his stride overseas, despite the de rigeur gaffes, chief among them confusing the “All Blacks” rugby team of New Zealand with the “Black and Tan,” a British paramilitary force that occupied Ireland in the years before its independence. It was known for its brutality.

Even that slip-up could not mar Mr. Biden’s Irish triumph, which doubled down on the kind of family lore central to the Biden brand. The wit and wisdom of Grandpa Finnegan was reprised at length. Of greater significance was Hunter Biden’s prominence, signaling the president intends to back — not back down from — his troubled son.

Mr. Biden told reporters that his trip “just reinforced my sense of optimism about what can be done.” His final speech, at Ballina, accompanied by the band Dropkick Murphy’s tune “I’m Shipping Up To Boston,” could be featured in campaign advertisements. One Gaelic footballer, Paddy Andrews, reflected that Mr. Biden “entering the stage to Dropkick Murphys’ like he’s about to win the Royal Rumble is without doubt the highlight of this entire week.”

In his address to the Oireachtas, Ireland’s parliament, Mr. Biden cited freedom, equality, dignity, family, and courage as ideas that united his country with that of his ancestors. The list could double as a litany of campaign themes Mr. Biden will trot out in his bid to secure a second term.

Aside from the stagecraft, matters of a more soulful nature could provide Mr. Biden with the spiritual tailwinds ahead of a potential rematch with President Trump. At Knock Shrine, Mr. Biden was moved to tears when he discovered that the priest who administered last rites to his son Beau was working at the holy site.

“It seemed like a sign,” the president reflected.

Beau Biden’s death has factored in Mr. Biden’s electoral calculus before. In 2016, he passed on a presidential run in the months after the former attorney general of Delaware passed away, telling “60 Minutes” that “everybody grieves at a different pace.” Secretary Clinton claimed the nomination and was in turn defeated by Mr. Trump.

Mr. Biden told Irish lawmakers, “I only wish I could stay longer,” and the country’s president, Michael Higgins, that he was “not going home.” Some of that reluctance could be due to decaying poll numbers. Fox News has his approval rating at 35 percent, while Quinnipiac puts him at just 26 percent with independents. Only 59 percent of Black voters told Pew they approve of his performance.

When it was Mr. Biden’s turn to inscribe the guest book at the residence of the Irish president, Áras an Uachtaráin, he scribbled an old Irish proverb: “Your feet will bring you to where your heart is.” That hope could refer in equal measure to Éire and to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.