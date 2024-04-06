Mr. Kennedy warns Biden is the first incumbent president in history to use the power of the federal government to censor political speech and silence political opponents.

Biden and Democrats Forced No Labels To Skip 2024 Race, and RFK Jr. Is Next on Their List Saturday, April 6, 2024 09:27:13 am

After all the left’s hysteria about President Trump, a prominent left-wing Democrat has finally come forward to tell the truth. On CNN’s Erin Burnett OutFront on Monday, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said President Biden “is a much worse threat to democracy.”

Mr. Kennedy said Mr. Biden is the first incumbent president in history to use the power of the federal government to censor political speech and silence political opponents. Mr. Kennedy pointed to a recent federal appellate court ruling that the Biden administration unlawfully censored online discussions about Covid and vaccines.

“The greatest threat to democracy is not somebody who questions election returns, but a president of the United States who uses the power of his office to force the social media companies, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter to open a portal and give access to that portal to the FBI, to the CIA, to the IRS, to CISA, to NIH to censor his political critics,” Mr. Kennedy said.

Mrs. Burnett was clearly shocked by the assertion that Mr. Biden was a greater threat to democracy than Mr. Trump — a notion which has likely never been fathomed on any other CNN program. But Mr. Kennedy isn’t the Biden administration’s only target. On January 11, leaders of the No Labels group sent a letter to the American Department of Justice asking it to investigate instances in which its members had been harassed and extorted.

The letter, signed by No Labels co-chairmen Benjamin Chavis, Senator Lieberman, Admiral Dennis Blair, Pat McCrory, and Dan Webb asserted, “Unfortunately, No Labels’ nonpartisan ballot access effort has spurred the creation of a highly coordinated, conspiratorial, partisan, and often unlawful conspiracy — involving individuals both inside and outside government — to deny Americans their constitutional right to choose the leaders who represent them.”

The letter added that the “activists, operatives, and party officials behind this conspiracy claim to be protecting American democracy but they are in fact actively subverting it by threatening Americans’ equal access to the ballot and limiting their choices.”

The No Labels leadership is a bipartisan group of remarkably accomplished citizens (sadly reduced by the recent loss of Lieberman). The letter details a series of attacks and coordinated efforts by Democrats to deny ballot access to No Labels candidates. It is a clear example of anti-democratic behavior by Democrats.

And the attacks seem to have worked. The group declared this week that it was bowing out of the presidential race because it could not find a candidate willing to run. The simple fact is: the Biden administration and its leftwing allies believe themselves morally superior to everyday Americans.

They believe it is virtuous to impose their minority views on the rest of the country and replace the rule of law with the rule of power. Mr. Biden and the Democrats have now extended their authoritarian efforts to stop Mr. Trump to Mr. Kennedy, the No Labels group — and likely future political opponents. This is how desperate they are to keep power.

When Mr. Trump and Republicans describe Mr. Biden’s anti-democratic, authoritarian, and often illegal moves, the elite press ignores them out of simple hatred. How can they ignore a left-wing candidate who carries the most famous name in the Democratic Party and the legitimate nonpartisanship of No Labels?