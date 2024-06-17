Biden Appears Frozen in Time and Place as Trump Makes Strides Toward Attracting Black Voters

The GOP front-runner reminds voters at Detroit that unemployment for Black males hit a record low of 4.9 percent pre-pandemic. Whereas today, that rate has jumped to 6.4 percent.

President Trump is winning over converts, while President Biden is frozen in time and place.

While Democrats argue amongst themselves over whether President Obama really did in fact have to escort his former vice president off the stage at their big Hollywood fundraiser — not really a politically appetizing headline — a Black pastor told Trump over the weekend that Messrs. Obama and Biden “never came to the hood” at Detroit.

And that headline came a day after the Wall Street Journal story that top chief executives are flocking to Trump again in bid to shape his agenda.

The chief executives of course listened to Trump at the Business Roundtable, where he told them about his business-friendly tax cut and deregulation agenda, including ‘drill, baby, drill’ and permitting on energy projects.

Trump spoke, too, about allowing educated foreigners and foreign-born college students in America to be given the chance to stay in the country — a separate matter from his tough “close the border” stance.

Closing the border, though, was very popular at the Detroit community roundtable event where Trump highlighted that the rush of open-border illegal immigration under Mr. Biden has taken away African-American jobs.

“Millions of illegal aliens are pouring in,” he said “and they’re taking your jobs. The Black community is being hurt more by the illegal aliens. 16, 17 million. They’re taking your job.”

Trump reminded his audience that unemployment for Black males hit a record low of 4.9 percent pre-pandemic. Whereas today, under Mr. Biden, that rate has jumped to 6.4 percent.

Trump says he lifted 6.6 million people out of poverty and gave record funding to historically Black colleges and universities.

Additionally, he emphasized his investor tax-free program of opportunity zones that leverage up the opportunities for black- and minority-owned businesses.

Crime, illegal immigrants, and energy costs are just as big issues in minority communities as they are elsewhere.

And Trump also emphasized that he’ll be cutting their taxes, while Mr. Biden raises them.

In particular, the former president continued to tout his incredibly popular idea of tax-free tipping for service workers and others.

That one is a potential home run for working-class and minority voters.

Over the weekend, the Trump campaign also announced a “Black Americans for Trump” coalition, led by the former Housing and Urban Development secretary, Dr. Ben Carson, Dr. Alveda King, Ja’ron Smith, Congressman Byron Donalds, Scott Turner, Congressman Wesley Hunt, Senator Tim Scott and many others.

So, while Mr. Biden may be frozen in place and in time, Trump is making some serious progress toward the Oval Office.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.