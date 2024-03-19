Biden Campaign Launches New Ad Targeted at Latinos During Campaign Trip to Southwest

‘While Donald Trump openly attacks our community and has put forth an agenda that is openly anti-Latino, it’s more important than ever that our community knows what’s at stake and who’s fighting for them,’ the campaign manager, Julie Chavez Rodriguez, says.

President Biden’s re-election campaign is placing a $30 million ad buy going into the spring that is aimed squarely at shoring up the president’s softening support among Latino and Hispanic voters.

The ad is set to run concurrently in English, Spanish, and Spanglish and aims to draw contrast between Mr. Biden and President Trump on topics such as abortion rights and policies like the cost of healthcare.

“While Donald Trump openly attacks our community and has put forth an agenda that is openly anti-Latino, it’s more important than ever that our community knows what’s at stake and who’s fighting for them,” Mr. Biden’s campaign manager, Julie Chavez Rodriguez, said in a statement.

The ad comes as the president travels through Nevada, Arizona, and Texas, with Arizona and Nevada being key battleground states with a high proportion of Latino voters.

During his trip, Mr. Biden is expected to announce a program called “Latinos con Biden-Harris” at a Mexican restaurant at Phoenix on Tuesday, potentially drawing comparisons to Mr. Trump’s famous attempt to appeal to Latino voters in 2016, when he tweeted praising Trump Tower’s own food.

“The best taco bowls are made in Trump Tower Grill. I love Hispanics,” Mr. Trump said.

During the trip, Mr. Biden is expected to focus messaging on abortion rights as well as offering an economic populist message, calling for support for unions and bringing down the cost of housing.

The Hill reports that Mr. Biden is expected to expand upon a housing plan first mentioned during the State of the Union and announce a proposed $20 billion competitive grant aimed at spurring the construction of multifamily homes and rental units. Both of these proposals would need to be passed in the Congress in order to become law.

The appeal to Latino and Hispanic voters comes as there are some signs in the polls that the group could be shifting toward Republicans in the 2024 election.

Aggregated polling data from the election analysis site Split Ticket shows that polls currently demonstrate Mr. Trump outperforming his 2020 performance with Latino voters by nearly 20 points.

Exit polling from 2020 showed Mr. Biden leading Mr. Trump with Latino voters by about 24 points. According to Split Ticket’s aggregated polling data, Mr. Biden now leads Mr. Trump by about 5 points.

While polling data this far from the election are not historically predictive of the final election results, and crosstab data are often less reliable than topline polling results, the trend appears to be enough to have drawn a response from Mr. Biden’s campaign.