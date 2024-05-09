Biden Campaign Releases Bizarre Diss Track Against Trump Using Kendrick Lamar’s Viral ‘Euphoria’ Slam

‘I hate the way that you dress, I hate the way that you sneak diss on Truth Social,’ the track says.

President Biden’s team has leveraged a popular diss track by rapper Kendrick Lamar to critique President Trump, his opponent in the upcoming election.

The new diss track was highlighted in a recent social media video, utilizing Mr. Lamar’s song “Euphoria” to underscore Mr. Biden’s disagreements with Mr. Trump on several key issues, including immigration and women’s rights.

The video features a montage of images depicting Mr. Trump, accompanied by on-screen text that outlines Mr. Biden’s criticisms of Mr. Trump’s policies and social media behavior. The move by the Democrat’s campaign aims to employ the viral nature of diss tracks to engage potential voters.

“It’s always been about love and hate, now let me say I’m the biggest hater,” the subtext reads in the 13-second clip. “I hate the way that you walk over women’s rights, the way that you talk about immigrants.”

“I hate the way that you dress, I hate the way that you sneak diss on Truth Social,” the text reads.

Mr. Lamar’s original lyrics are: “It’s always been about love and hate, now let me say I’m the biggest hater. I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk, I hate the way that you dress, I hate the way that you sneak diss, if I catch flight, it’s gon’ be direct.”

The diss track came out shortly after Mr. Trump delivered a speech at a donor event in his Mar-a-Lago resort, where he labeled Mr. Biden’s administration a “Gestapo administration.”