Biden Campaign Tries to Flip the Script on Trump in New Ad, Portraying Him as ‘Confused’

‘We are an institute and a powerful death penalty. We will put this on,’ President Trump says in the ad.

A new ad from President Biden’s re-election campaign focuses on President Trump’s gaffes and confusion, an issue Mr. Biden has been hammered on for years.

The ad, released on Truth Social on Wednesday, starts with a clip of where Mr. Trump said “Nikki Haley is in charge of security. We offered her 10,000 people. They don’t want to talk about that,” before cutting to Ms. Haley’s reaction.

“He didn’t just get me confused. He mentioned it over and over and over again,” Ms. Haley said. “He’s not what he was in 2016. He has declined. That’s a fact.”

The ad then moves on to a clip of Mr. Trump where he says “We won, I mean last time we won 50 states rights?” Interspersed with quotes from Mr. Trump are clips of TV personalities talking about Mr. Trump’s apparent confusion.

“We are an institute and a powerful death penalty. We will put this on,” Mr. Trump says in one clip. “I stumbled and mumbled purposefully.”

The ad then cuts to Mr. Trump saying “you need voter ID to buy a loaf of bread” before cutting to Mr. Biden saying “Have you noticed he’s a little confused these days.”

Most Americans, 74 percent, think that Mr. Biden is too old to work in government, according to a recent Reuters/Ipsos survey. The same survey found that 48 percent of Americans say the same of Mr. Trump.

When elected in 2016, Mr. Trump became the oldest person ever elected president at 70 years old, surpassing President Reagan who was elected at 69. Mr. Biden, however, claimed that title when he was elected at the age of 78 in 2020.