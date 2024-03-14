The New York Sun

Biden Doesn’t Believe His Own Policies Will Work

The proof is in the failure of the budget to show a balance — even ten years out.

AP/Josh Reynolds
President Biden on March 11, 2024, at Goffstown, New Hampshire.
LAWRENCE KUDLOW
I want to make a couple comments about the Biden budget. I absolutely love the headline from Reason magazine: “The White House Claims Borrowing $16 Trillion Over the Next Decade Is Fiscally Responsible.”

So, that is point number one. Since when is $16 trillion fiscally responsible?

Then, the subhead is even better: “If you can’t even get close to balancing the budget when unemployment is low, tax revenues are near record highs, and the economy is booming, when can you do it?”

So, that’s point number two.

The Treasury secretary, Janet Yellen, who is a very smart, experienced, and accomplished public servant, was kind of dodging my friend Edward Lawrence today on the issue of tax hikes damaging the economy, falling real worker wages, and the problem with all that borrowing.

One generic point I want to make, though, is that the Biden budget doesn’t even bother to show balance at the end of the 10-year window. Not even a phony path to a budget balance.

Not even ginning up outrageous growth projections or collapsing interest rates. I mean, the Bidens aren’t even good socialists.

Here they are touting the efficacy of huge spending and huge tax increases and huge regulatory burdens, but they don’t really produce the goods.

I mean, if you really believe this stuff, you should probably show 4 percent to 5 percent economic growth and a balanced budget in 10 years. Or, even 5 years.

What their budget does show me is they don’t believe their policies will actually work. Certainly, I don’t believe their policies will work, either.

You’d think, if you really bought into the big government socialist model, that you’d build in some good rosy scenarios in the budget. They don’t, though.

I mean, down through the years, most administrations — in both political parties — show a balanced budget over 10 years.

A fiction, yes, but a useful fiction. Even a disciplinary fiction. Not the Bidens.

The Biden Office of Management and Budget baseline shows a combined deficit increase of $19.5 trillion.

And the level of debt in public hands is $28 trillion in Fiscal 2024 and $49.8 trillion in Fiscal 2034. That’s an increase of $22 trillion. These are gigantic numbers. 

And they could never possibly pass for something called “fiscal responsibility,” which is how the Biden fact sheet describes their policies.

There are no wars. No national emergencies. No pandemic. No nothing — except record spending and tax revenues, and deficits and borrowing. And, of course, no spending cuts to be found.

As Reason magazine asks, “if you can’t even get close to balancing the budget under those conditions, when can you do it?”

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.

LAWRENCE KUDLOW

Mr. Kudlow is a Fox News Media contributor. His show “Kudlow” airs at 4 pm ET weekdays. He is also syndicated radio host of “The Larry Kudlow Show” that broadcasts every Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm ET.

