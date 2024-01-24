Biden Giving Migrants With No Identification a Free Pass, Raising Fears Over Air Travel Safety

This is our government kowtowing to the immigration lobby and putting Americans second, safety be damned.

If you’re rushing to the airport and forget your photo identification, good luck being allowed on the plane. Yet many migrants without “an acceptable form of identification,” according to airport signs, don’t need a photo. They get special treatment.

Migrants who have entered the country using President Biden’s new Customs and Border Protection One app — about 422,000 of them — can fly domestically without photo ID.

A sign posted at Miami International Airport tells migrants: “1. Notify the TSA officer that you are a migrant. 2. The TSA officer will take a photo (optional). 3. If requested, provide your alien identification number or biographic information.”

Taking a photo would allow the TSA officer to confirm that the person boarding matches the person pictured in the CBP One app. Yet the airport sign repeats, “Photo capture is voluntary.” The migrant trying to board could be anybody.

An American without photo ID will likely be grilled for more than an hour and patted down, and their luggage will be gone over inch by inch while their plane takes off without them.

Businessman Connor Esraelian, who was flying to his home in Chicago from San Francisco, forgot his wallet with his photo ID. He filmed the 75-minute ordeal to get on the plane, posting it on TikTok. He called it “a nightmare.”

He didn’t get an E-ZPass, but migrants do.

This is our government kowtowing to the immigration lobby and putting Americans second, safety be damned.

Even worse is the 16-year delay in implementing the Real ID Act, passed in the aftermath of the September 11 terror attacks to prevent people from using lax forms of ID to illegally get on planes.

Most of the hijackers used state driver licenses issued by states with lax requirements to get on the planes. They weren’t in the country illegally.

Following the September 11 Commission’s recommendation, Congress enacted Real ID, barring TSA from accepting state driver licenses or other IDs that don’t require proof of being in America legally.

Real ID was supposed to go into effect in 2008, but it’s been repeatedly delayed. Now the official start date is May 2025. Don’t hold your breath.

All 50 states now provide Real ID licenses to legal residents who request them. Yet blue states such as New York and Illinois are normalizing being illegal.

Illinois used to issue a license for illegals with a purple stripe across the top and the words “Not Valid for Identification.” Only last June, Illinois discontinued it, in Governor Pritzker’s words, “decreasing stigma and creating more equitable systems for all.”

Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias of Illinois said the purple stripe had become “the ‘Scarlet Letter’ of someone’s immigration status.” Now legal and illegal residents of Illinois will qualify for the same “standard license” that says “Federal Limits Apply,” a fuzzy reference to the May 2025 deadline. In the meantime, illegals are boarding planes.

The same is true in New York state, which issues a “standard” license available to everyone, including illegals. It carries a vague notation, “Not for Federal Purposes,” which applies only after May 2025. The state Department of Motor Vehicles is barred from even asking a customer about citizenship status.

New York City’s ID program also blurs the distinction between legals and illegals. It’s advertised as one ID for all New Yorkers regardless of immigration status. The card looks like a state driver license, and nothing — not one word — alerts the viewer otherwise. It’s unlikely to work on a plane, but likely to allow anybody to get past security and into the elevator in an office tower.

An open southern border flooded with millions of migrants from more than 100 countries, some hostile to America, puts our nation at risk. Most migrants are just desperately seeking economic opportunity.

Yet it only took a handful of sinister actors with misleading ID to bring down the World Trade Center and cost nearly 3,000 Americans their lives.

Allowing migrants — or anyone — to board airplanes without photo ID, and promoting ID cards that blur the lines between legal and illegal, sabotage us. Don’t let Mr. Biden and the hard left play Russian roulette with our lives. Remember September 11.

Creators.com