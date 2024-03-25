Biden Impeachment Inquiry Rolls on With Subpoenas and Contempt Resolutions Despite Winnowing House Majority

The leaders of the impeachment inquiry recently subpoenaed the president’s ghostwriter who had access to classified information, and are now threatening the attorney general with contempt of Congress.

Republican leaders of the House impeachment inquiry are forging ahead in their quest to impeach President Biden. With a new round of subpoenas and contempt threats being circulated, it is clear they are unwilling to give up the fight even as their Republican majority winnows even further.

On Monday, the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, Jim Jordan, announced that he was willing to hold Attorney General Garland in contempt of Congress should he fail to turn over the audio of Mr. Biden’s interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur. Mr. Jordan is also demanding that the special counsel turn over the transcript and audio recording of Mr. Hur’s interview with the president’s ghostwriter, Mark Zwonitzer.

Mr. Hur is the prosecutor who has accused the president of “willfully” retaining classified information and sharing it with his ghostwriter.

In a statement released Monday, Republicans say they are seeking “the audio recordings of Special Counsel Hur’s interviews with President Biden and the transcript and audio recordings of Special Counsel Hur’s interviews with Mark Zwonitzer, President Biden’s ghostwriter. If DOJ continues to withhold additional material responsive to the Committees’ subpoenas, the Committees will consider taking further action, such as the invocation of contempt of Congress proceedings.”

Mr. Hur appeared before Congress in early March to describe his time investigating Mr. Biden for his retention of classified information, saying that the president was negligent in his storage of the documents and willfully shared them with Mr. Zwonitzer.

Mr. Zwonitzer himself has been subpoenaed by the impeachment inquiry to appear for an interview. “Despite President Biden’s denials that he never shared classified materials with his ghostwriter, Special Counsel Hur’s report unequivocally stated that President Biden read classified information to his ghostwriter ‘nearly verbatim, sometimes for an hour or more at a time’ and ‘at least three times’ during these interviews,” Mr. Jordan said in a statement.

On March 20, the impeachment inquiry leaders — Mr. Jordan and the Oversight Committee chairman, James Comer — held their second public hearing as part of their probe. Hunter Biden failed to appear despite previously saying he would show up for the nationally televised event.

The hearing descended into bickering and chaos at many points, with members yelling at each other and one of the Republicans’ witnesses, Tony Bobulinski, insisting that the elder Mr. Biden had committed a crime, though he could not name the specific violation.

Alongside Mr. Bobulinski and another former Biden family associate was Lev Parnas — the man sent by Mayor Giuliani to Ukraine in order to “dig up dirt” on the Biden family ahead of the 2020 election.

Mr. Parnas said that the Republican inquiry is no different than what President Trump had him do ahead of the last presidential election: dig up dirt for political purposes. Mr. Parnas made sure to mention that one of the Republicans’ most valuable “witnesses” was a man who claimed to have direct knowledge that both the president and his son each received $5 million as part of a bribery scheme.

That man, Alexander Smirnov, has now been indicted for lying to the FBI about that bribery allegation and has admitted to prosecutors that the story was fed to him by Russian intelligence agents.