Biden, in the Wake of the War Launched by Hamas, Will Have To Reverse Completely His Failed Policy on Iran

It is time to end the nuclear deal with the ayatollahs and end American financing of Iran’s war machine.

At last count, the Hamas-Hezbollah-Iranian barbarians have killed more than 1,000 Israelis and wounded about 3,400, with 14 Americans among the victims. Like some horror show right out of the Middle Ages, babies were found beheaded, grannies were pulled out of bed and murdered, and entire families were massacred. It’s as bad or worse as anything ISIS ever did.

Tragically, President Biden addressed the nation with one of the most disappointing speeches I have ever heard. Of course the attack in Israel was “evil.” Yes, Americans have been killed and taken hostage. Yes, the toll on Israel is heartbreaking. And yes, the United States will stand with Israel, and supply it with military assistance.

Yet these promises after the Hamas attack are almost clichés at this point. The question is, what is Mr. Biden going do about this catastrophe? What policy changes will the United States make to combat the Iranian funding, weaponizing, and planning behind the Hamas attack?’

What Mr. Biden has to do is to completely reverse his failed Iran policy, to stop appeasing and playing footsie and cozying up to Iran. Forget about the terrible nuclear deal and recognize the Biden administration has been financing Iran’s war machine.

Here are some facts: The $6 billion released by South Korea may be aimed at humanitarian assistance, but the money will provide breathing room for other accounts to promote war and terrorism. The same can be said for the $10 billion released by Iraq.

Incredibly, the U.S.-dominated IMF also has provided $6.7 billion to Iran. Really? What’s that about? The IMF managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, a friend, should be ashamed of herself.

Also, the Biden relaxation of economic sanctions, most particularly oil sanctions, has added another $30-$40 billion of financial assistance to Iran to bolster its war chest. The total comes to $50-$60 billion and rising. This insanity must be stopped.

Recall, in the tough sanctions imposed by President Trump, Iran oil production was less than a million barrels a day. Today, it is more than 3 million barrels a day, headed for 4 million, at prices ranging between $80 and $100 a barrel — or maybe a small discount to their biggest purchaser, China.

Then, we don’t know how much money Iran’s making shipping drones to Russia, but we do know that the U.S. has stopped impounding the shipping vessels Iran uses to circumvent sanctions. We also have not denied Iranian planes overflight rights.

We have not closed Iranian banks with access to the West. Nor have we stopped Iranian operations of European businesses. Why aren’t we treating Iranian officials like the pariahs they are and sinking Iranian naval boats that threaten international shipping?

Hat tip to Senator McConnell for his very fine Wall Street Journal op-ed piece today. If you cut off Iran, cripple its economy, stop its oil flows, and end its financing, then you will truly help Israel by dealing a death blow to Hamas resources. Iran is the Hamas supply line. Got it?

Why didn’t Mr. Biden talk about that today? If he pledges undying support for Israel, he must unequivocally stop Iran. Yet that four-letter word, Iran, did not appear in Mr. Biden’s delayed, truncated, miniaturized address.

Contrast Mr. Biden’s Iranian appeasement with Mr. Trump’s Iranian toughness. Mr. Trump understood the difference between strength and weakness. He pulled out of the misbegotten Obama administration Iranian nuke deal. He took out al-Baghdadi and all of ISIS in Syria.

Then he took out Soleimani, the no. 1 bad guy in Iran.

The Arab Nations understand strength. You think that sent a message to Iran? Of course it did. Mr. Trump laid down tough economic sanctions, basically stopped their oil production, and starved the economy.

Then came the Abraham Accords, as Gulf states negotiated peace deals with Israel regarding trade, investment, transportation, and so forth. In effect, Mr. Trump was surrounding Iran with all these Abraham Accord peace deals. The entire political dynamic of the region was changed.

During Mr. Trump’s tenure, there was no massive Hamas-Iranian invasion of Israel. Why can’t the Bidens learn these lessons? There is a difference between strength and weakness.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.