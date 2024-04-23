Biden Involved — Big Time — in Trump Prosecution in New York

And what’s illegal about Candidate Trump running for president and trying to influence the election? It’s called ‘campaigning.’

Three big news stories at the beginning of the week, and President Biden is on the wrong side of each one. Not on the wrong side by a little, but on the wrong side by a lot.

First, the prosecution’s opening statements in the Trump New York jury trial were made by the Biden Justice Department’s former number three, Matthew Colangelo, which shows just how involved the Biden White House and Justice Department are in this crazy prosecution of President Trump.

Ironically, the DOJ initially passed on the prosecution, as did the Federal Election Commission. Mr. Biden is involved, though. Big time. Also, what’s illegal about nondisclosure agreements? They’re used all the time.

And, what’s illegal about Candidate Trump running for president and trying to influence the election? It’s called “campaigning.”

There’s something very wrong, though, with Mr. Biden trying to keep Mr. Trump off the campaign trail, and thus interfering with the election. In other words: campaigning: ok. Interfering: not ok.

Plus, Mr. Trump’s gag order prohibits him from talking about Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels, but they are constantly trashing him. Something wrong about that.

Cohen’s a serial liar. Ms. Daniels owes Trump about a half a million dollars in legal fees. Strike one for Mr. Biden

Then comes the antisemitic campus riots at Columbia, Yale, and elsewhere.

Mr. Biden has expressed sympathy for the Jewish students who are under attack. Sympathy, though, is not the same as a Justice Department or FBI investigation and prosecution of antisemitic hate crimes and hate speech.

These elite colleges are guilty of both. University laws are being violated. In-person classes have been canceled.

Remember, Mr. Biden has become the principal defender of DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion). And DEI has been the principal trigger behind the whole antisemitic movement.

Until these university trustees are forced to change, they’re not going to change. Mr. Biden could force change, but he won’t. Why? Many reasons, but think Dearborn, Michigan, for one.

So the wave of antisemitism on college campuses is strike two for Mr. Biden. The third news item this week is Earth Day, where Mr. Biden wants to spend another $7 billion on a climate change solar slush fund.

This is just the latest installment of the Biden Green New Deal climate bank ATM. This is strike three for Joe Biden. Why?

Because most folks don’t care about Earth Day or climate change.

A Gallup survey released Monday shows that 55 percent worry about inflation. Fifty-three percent about crime and violence. Forty-eight percent worry about illegal immigration.

And only 37 percent are concerned with the environment. A couple of weeks ago, a Wall Street Journal headline read: “Biden Is Spending $1 Trillion to Fight Climate Change. Voters Don’t Care.”

Voters surveyed in seven swing states showed immigration was most important at 25 percent, economy 22 percent, inflation 13 percent, abortion 10 percent, and climate change… 2 percent.

So, in other words, Americans are far more worried about Bidenflation and illegal immigrants than climate change. Know what? Three strikes and you’re out, Joe.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.