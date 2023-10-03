Biden Might Want To Check the Polls Before Talking of the GOP’s ‘Last Gasp’

As bond yields soar and stock prices plunge, and as President Biden talks about something called the “last gasp” of MAGA Republicans, he might want to take a look in the mirror at the latest batch of polling data from the highly respected IBD-TIPP poll, out yesterday.

Overall, Mr. Biden’s approval dropped 5 points from September’s 41 percent, to October’s 36 percent. That’s 36 percent. Meanwhile, on the economy, 56 percent disapprove of Mr. Biden economic policies, a.k.a., Bidenomics, and only 24 percent approve.

The IBD-TIPP financial stress index went up 2.4 to 70.5, and, meanwhile, only 16 percent say wages are keeping up with inflation. Sixty-one percent say they’re living paycheck to paycheck.

Also, a new study shows that while both home prices and mortgage rates continue to rise, the typical monthly cost of maintaining a home reached $2,053 in the third quarter, the first time ever that figure has exceeded $2,000. The typical monthly payment now consumes 34.6 percent of the average national wage, $71,214.

Common lending standards call for a 28 percent debt-to-income ratio. So 35 percent puts home buying out of reach of middle-class working people. There’s an affordability crisis out there, as prices rise faster than wages, financial anxieties grow, the American dream of owning your own home seems out of reach, real wages are falling, and Mr. Biden’s radical Green New Deal would end gas-powered cars and probably up to a million folks would lose their jobs in the auto sector alone.

So I would suggest to Mr. Biden that this is the “last gasp” of Bidenomics. That brings me to my pal Mark Levin and his new book, “The Democrat Party Hates America.”

Democrats are the party of the state, Mr. Levin argues, and I would heartily agree. At every turn, they want to undermine the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. They are opposed to free-enterprise capitalism, are anti-business, and absolutely detest the workings of free markets.

Mr. Levin talks about how Democrats want to transform America, which is another way of saying they don’t like America. They are in favor of the all-powerful central government, a command and control economy. They see the “unbound possibilities” of action, and unhesitatingly employ the Department of Justice, the FBI, or the IRS to destroy their opponents.

The permanent bureaucracy in Washington is a left-wing bureaucracy. An administrative state.

Mr. Levin writes of a devil’s bargain between Mr. Biden and a socialist senator, Bernie Sanders, on climate change, criminal justice, education, the economy, health care, and immigration. As a follow-up to his “American Marxism,” “The Democrat Party Hates America” is a truth-telling book.

Right now, in courtrooms across America, Mr. Biden is employing every statist weapon possible to destroy President Trump and his 2024 prospects. Mr. Trump is the archenemy to Democratic Party socialism, be it economic or cultural.

At this moment, a left-wing judge and state attorney general are trying to strip Mr. Trump of all his business assets and his home, relying on fraudulent methodologies. Mr. Trump is Mr. Biden’s worst enemy, so Mr. Biden wants to throw him in jail for 750 years. Well, we’ll see about that.

Meanwhile, as a free enterpriser who believes in individual rights, I am reminded of the late William F. Buckley Jr., who had a much better idea regarding Mr. Biden and his Bidenomical socialist friends. As he said in the National Review mission statement: Let us “stand athwart history, yelling Stop, at a time when no one is inclined to do so.”

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business News.