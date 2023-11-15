Biden Sits Down With Xi and Wants To Talk About Climate Change?

So, President Biden sat down with President Xi at San Francisco at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference and talked about plain vanilla things like “managing” friendly economic competition, climate change, better military communications, and AI, artificial intelligence. Just a friendly sit-down with a couple of old-timers. Honestly, those were some of the key topics.

So, me, I could scream. In fact, I am screaming: Who is Joe Biden kidding? Climate change? Really? Here’s what I’d like to talk about climate change: By buying Russian and Iranian oil, China is financing two wars against America. Now that’s a climate change issue.

It’s also an issue that is damaging American security. And it’s an issue that clearly shows Mr. Xi’s desire to have China replace America as the dominant power in the world. Of course, Mr. Xi’s oil purchases are violating the American sanctions theoretically backed by the Biden administration, but in fact they are not enforced.

Remember Ukraine? Neither the U.S. nor third-party countries nor private businesses were supposed to purchase or insure Russian oil. What happened to that? And, of course, the Trump Iran sanctions, which by congressional mandate are still theoretically in place and theoretically enforced by Mr. Biden, have been completely abandoned.

Now, that’s an international, political climate changer. As in, Mr. Xi wants to displace America. As far as all the Green New Deal climate bunnies inhabiting the Biden administration, I seriously doubt any of them advised Mr. Biden to ask Mr. Xi why he’s building 250 coal plants every year.

But somebody should ask Mr. Xi — in this Bidenesque world of emergency climate threats that really don’t exist — why he is using all those dreaded fossil fuel purchases to wreak havoc on the world. Just ask him. In public. With numbers.

China is purchasing 1.45 million barrels a day at roughly $70 a barrel, which comes to $37 billion for the Iranian mullahs so they can destroy Israel and the U.S. China’s buying 2.6 million barrels a day from Russia at about the same price, coming to roughly $65 billion in fresh cash for Russia so it can slaughter Ukrainians.

Those are facts. But Mr. Biden won’t ask about them because he lacks the moral clarity and the personal conviction to ask. Do you think Mr. Biden will ask Mr. Xi why America is still running a roughly $350 billion trade deficit with China because of unfair trading practices? Or, has anybody told Mr. Biden that the trade gap with China is going to get worse? Because all the greenie EV batteries, solar panels, and rare earth minerals for Mr. Biden’s Green New Deal army will be made in China.

A former Trump administration trade adviser, Robert Lighthizer, notes that all that U.S. cash exchanged for those huge trade deficits has been used by China to help finance terrorism and mayhem around the world — including all the Chinese fighter jets buzzing Taiwan that came to a record 1,700 times last year. Or the cash used to subjugate Hong Kong’s democracy. Or the genocide against the Uyghurs. Or the technology that went into those fancy Chinese spy balloons hovering over America.

Or all the money they’re spending in our own backyard in Cuba, Central and South America, and for that matter all the Belt & Road infrastructure they’re trying to build in Africa and elsewhere to spread their brand of Chinese communism and upend American influence in every corner of the globe. Why doesn’t Mr. Biden ask Mr. Xi about those issues? Why not?

Because Mr. Biden;s foreign policy from top to bottom is built on an architecture of appeasing our adversaries and our enemies. No deterrence. No strong actions to enforce an America First diplomacy. No toughness. Never peace through strength.

This foreign policy, which has stretched from Afghanistan to Ukraine and now to Iran, desperately ignores the wide Chinese threat that has made the world a vastly more dangerous place.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business News.