Biden to Americans: ‘I Can’t Hear You’

Unfortunately, my skepticism yesterday about President Biden’s State of the Union address proved to be true.

Despite being upside down in all the polls on all the key issues facing a country that has completely rejected his big-government, socialist agenda and his efforts to transform economic and social policies, and despite the loss of confidence in his character and honesty, the president stood before the American people last night and essentially delivered a warmed-over, regurgitated laundry list of all his failed policies.

Instead of a reset or some kind of move toward the center, Mr. Biden gave the back of his hand to the majority of Americans and instead limited his appeal to the far-left progressive Democratic base. That’s all it was.

Incredibly enough, the speech was larded up with the usual list of social spending and climate change policies: universal pre-K, child allowances, paycheck protection, more healthcare, parental and medical leave, drug price controls, minimum wage, so-called affordable housing, the so-called freedom to vote bill, anti-cop criminal justice reforms, no solution to the open border catastrophe, more background checks for guns, massive climate subsidies, tax the rich corporations.

It was more of all of the things that have been rejected.

Remember “Save America, Kill the Bill”? We won, he lost. But now he’s back again — and it will fail again. So will his “compete with China” monstrosity of corporate welfare and industrial planning. So will his Covid add-ons. And of course he continued to bang away against fossil fuels.

Mr. Biden is being very stubborn. He is making very poor political calculations. Americans don’t want to buy what Mr. Biden is selling. He is never going to persuade common-sense people who believe in the free-market, free-enterprise capitalist system and individual freedom.

People don’t want critical race theory in their schools, they don’t want phony false history lessons, they don’t want to pit whites versus blacks, they don’t want to raise taxes, they don’t want a new central-planning regulatory state to run every nook and cranny in the economy, and they don’t want inflationary deficit spending.

It’s as though Mr. Biden cupped his ear and said, “I can’t hear you.” So he’s back for another try at a failed agenda. The country doesn’t want to be transformed with a jolt to the far left.

Growthier? Yes. By freezing spending, cutting taxes, and reducing regulations. And drill, drill, drill — with an all-of-the-above energy policy, because we desperately need more, reliable energy sources.

And we need to stop buying Russian oil. And we need to stop giving Dictator Putin more profit windfalls by keeping American energy off the market and driving world oil prices and gasoline prices higher and higher.

Last night, Mr. Biden tried to give people what they don’t want. He will pay the price.

For my part, I’m giving up big-government socialism for lent. And I’ll just say: Save America, Kill the Bill, the cavalry is coming.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business News.