Biden To Skip Harris Watch Party Across Town, Opting Instead To Ride Out Results at the White House

President opts for private White House gathering while the Democratic candidate hosts watch party just a couple miles away at Howard University.

President Biden will not be standing by Vice President Harris’ side this evening as election results start trickling in, the White House says, opting instead for a quiet evening at the White House with his wife and senior staffers.

Only two miles away, Ms. Harris will be holding a watch party at her alma mater, Howard University. Her running mate from the 2020 election appears to be steering clear of the official campaign event.

“Tonight, the president and First Lady will watch election results in the White House residence with longtime aides and senior White House staff. The president will receive regular updates on the state of races across the country,” a White House official tells the Washington Examiner.

The relationship between the president and vice president appears to have strained since Mr. Biden withdrew from the race in July and threw his support behind Ms. Harris for the candidacy. She has tried to distance herself from the president while on the campaign trail.

Mr. Biden has done limited campaigning for Ms. Harris, nearly all producing a series of blunders.

In September, he donned a Trump hat, and most recently, while Ms. Harris was giving a closing argument speech at the Ellipse at Washington last week in which she called for unity among the American people, Mr. Biden called Trump supporters “garbage” during a video call with Harris surrogates.