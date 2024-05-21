Biden Trying To Buy the Election With Green Money

Yet 54 percent of Americans oppose electric vehicle mandates, and 83 percent want the freedom to drive a gas-powered car.

President Biden is trying to buy the election by pumping green money that no one wants into the swing states.

Three Biden bills for a total of $15.4 billion in government spending, mostly for green energy, to be injected into Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and elsewhere.

The biggest chunk comes from the misnamed Inflation Reduction Act, which really should simply be called the Inflation Act.

A recently conducted nationwide Kudlow/TIPP poll of more than 1,400 Americans shows that 54 percent oppose the Environmental Protection Agency mandate for electric vehicles by 2032 that would effectively ban gasoline-powered cars. That’s 54 percent.

And, then, when consumers are asked about having a choice to drive gasoline-powered cars if they want to, the survey respondents overwhelmingly favored ‘consumer choice’ by 83 percent.

Interestingly, from the poll, 77 percent of Democrats, 89 percent of Republicans, and 83 percent of independents say they wanted to be able to decide for themselves.

Then, the Kudlow/TIPP poll asked whether Mr. Biden’s EV push is blind to a lack of consumer demand. A clear majority — 60 percent — said the president’s push ignores consumer demand.

And then, on the subject of doling out government money to buy the election, 66 percent agreed that climate was often used as an excuse to favor certain industries or lobbies or interest groups.

The poll also asks: “how concerned are you about the prospect of increased prices due to climate mandates affecting the manufacturing of electric vehicles, batteries, and chargers, and their potential contribution to inflation?”

The answer to that one is a 74 percent majority worries that climate mandates will cause higher inflation.

Which brings me back to the point of Mr. Biden doling out money to buy the election.

He’s borrowing a page from Franklin Roosevelt in the 1930’s, whose political strategy was spend and spend, tax and tax, elect and elect.

That was a long time ago, though. And, by the way, it helped ruin the economy.

Today, with Mr. Biden, he’s trying to spend an amazing total of $1.6 trillion of moneys that were appropriated by Congress but not yet spent.

That’s a hell of a task in the six months remaining before the election. The Bidens will try it anyway.

Including massive student loan cancellations, which, in total, would exceed $500 billion and have been ruled illegal by the Supreme Court.

Mr. Biden’s the biggest spender of all time, and he’s generated the worst inflation in over 40 years.

Which in turn has made it unaffordable for working folks to live in the Biden economy. Real income after taxes — in other words, ‘take home pay’ — has the worst performance under Mr. Biden since World War II.

So Mr. Biden’s EV push is driving a square peg into a round hole.

People are worried about the cost of living for energy, food, housing, and consumer goods.

For Mr. Biden, a ‘spend and spend’ strategy will spell ‘lose and lose’ in November.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.