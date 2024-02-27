Biden Warning That Israel Might ‘Lose International Support’ Falls Flat as Poll Shows Vast Majority of Americans Backing Israel

‘Since the start of the war, I have been leading a diplomatic campaign to block pressure designed to end the war prematurely, and to secure strong support for Israel,’ Benjamin Netanyahu wrote after the poll was released.

Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, is touting the results of a new Harvard CAPS-Harris poll indicating that a majority of Americans stand behind Israel in its war against Hamas.

Most Americans— 82 percent of respondents — said they favored Israel and 18 percent said they favored Hamas in the conflict in Gaza. When asked if Israel was trying to avoid civilian casualties, 68 percent said they believed they were trying to avoid them. A majority — 67 percent — also said a ceasefire should only happen after the release of all hostages and the elimination of Hamas as a political force.

“Since the start of the war, I have been leading a diplomatic campaign to block pressure designed to end the war prematurely, and to secure strong support for Israel,” Mr. Netanyahu wrote on X, adding that Israel has had “considerable success.”

The poll, indicating that four out of five Americans support Israel, will “help us continue the campaign until total victory,” he added.

President Biden had warned Israel that it might lose international support for its actions against Hamas, urging a ceasefire ahead of heavily Arab-American areas of Michigan voting on Tuesday.

“Israel has had the overwhelming support of the vast majority of nations,” Biden said in an interview with comedian Seth Meyers. “If it keeps this up with this incredibly conservative government they have … they’re going to lose support from around the world.”

The Harvard CAPS-Harris poll was conducted online, surveying 2,022 voters across different genders, races, income levels, political parties and more.