MAGGIE LITTLE

The expected First Amendment fallout over the state’s new law — after the governor said he couldn’t ‘wait to be sued’ over it — is fully underway.
Two federal hearings are set for Thursday as the state has become a critical one to watch in the transgender sports debate raging across the country.
Most Americans aren’t regularly using woke terms — and many don’t even know what terms like ‘Latinx’ and ‘BIPOC’ mean.
Student loan repayments and interest were projected to generate $135 billion for the federal government — but ten years later, that’s not how things have shaped up.
When it comes to the Justice Department’s pending lawsuit against Texas’s state-level immigration enforcement law, ‘‘it’s very likely that the Trump administration will take the federal government out of the case,’ one observer tells the Sun.
President-elect Trump named two White House staff roles and one cabinet member, in a notable, albeit slower day after a week full of speedy nominations.
