MAGGIE LITTLE

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Maggie Little is a Staff Reporter of The New York Sun.

Mrs. Little is from Pittsburgh and a graduate of Hillsdale College. Her work…

Education

Louisiana Law Requiring Ten Commandments To Be Displayed in Every Public Classroom To Face Appeals Court Test

The expected First Amendment fallout over the state’s new law — after the governor said he couldn’t ‘wait to be sued’ over it — is fully underway.

Alex Wong/Getty Images
Education

New Hampshire Emerges as Flashpoint in Debate Over Transgender Athletes in Female Sports

Two federal hearings are set for Thursday as the state has become a critical one to watch in the transgender sports debate raging across the country.

Institute for Free Speech
National

Survey Suggests Few Americans Are Embracing the Liberal Left’s ‘Woke’ Vocabulary

Most Americans aren’t regularly using woke terms — and many don’t even know what terms like ‘Latinx’ and ‘BIPOC’ mean.

AP/Lynne Sladky
Education

‘Money-Losers’: Student Loan Costs Have ‘Exploded’ Over the Last Decade to $340 Billion More Than Projected

Student loan repayments and interest were projected to generate $135 billion for the federal government — but ten years later, that’s not how things have shaped up.

AP/Susan Walsh
National

State-Level Immigration Laws, Pending in Federal Courts, Could Face New Landscape Under Trump Administration 

When it comes to the Justice Department’s pending lawsuit against Texas’s state-level immigration enforcement law, ‘‘it’s very likely that the Trump administration will take the federal government out of the case,’ one observer tells the Sun.

AP/Christian Chavez
Politics

Trump Taps Burgum for Interior Secretary in Latest Pick for Rapidly Filling Future Cabinet

President-elect Trump named two White House staff roles and one cabinet member, in a notable, albeit slower day after a week full of speedy nominations.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
