If Jeff Bezos Wants To Expand His Florida Luxury Real Estate Empire, It’s Sure Going To Cost Him

A mystery next door neighbor of Amazon’s founder, Jeff Bezos, is selling an empty lot on Florida’s exclusive Indian Creek Island for a stunning $200 million — meaning one of the world’s wealthiest men will need to pay up if he hopes to further expand his Florida real estate empire.

The “Billionaire Bunker” listing advertises the undeveloped waterfront lot of 1.8 acres as a place to “build your dream home” on Miami’s “most exclusive island.” Indian Creek, with 41 houses in total, is “one of the wealthiest, luxurious and most secure communities” in the world, the listing notes, and the private 300-acre island is guarded with “restricted access 24 hours and its own police force by land and marine patrol.”

Despite being vacant, the lot — at 9 Indian Creek Island Road — is a high-profile one considering that Mr. Bezos has been buying up homes on the island since he first moved there in 2023.

The vacant lot is owned by a Delaware LLC, SMM Sunny Holding, a common way for property owners to conceal their identity from the public.

The listing was first reported by the New York Post, which notes that fellow homeowners in the elite community include Tom Brady, Jared Kushner, and Ivanka Trump. Mr. Bezos has paid a total of $237 million for three properties on the island, at 11, 12, and 28 Indian Creek Island Road, the outlet notes — two of which are next door to the vacant lot for sale.

The founder of Amazon, Mr. Bezos, is the world’s second richest man, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, behind only Elon Musk. His $246 billion net worth makes him richer than Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, and Warren Buffett.

The lot currently for sale last sold for $27.5 million in January 2018, but real estate in the area has apparently skyrocketed since Mr. Bezos moved to town.

“I think $200 million is a big number but I’m confident that in the end the buyer will pay a little extra because Bezos is a neighbor,” the man brokering the transaction, Ilya Reznik, said, per Bloomberg. “Those prices just didn’t exist before he came to Indian Creek.”

Mr. Reznik declined to identify the mystery seller but said the seller is open to negotiations on the price. “I’ve already had a couple of showings and obviously the buyer is going to be a billionaire,” he said.

Since moving to the wealthy Indian Creek Island from Seattle, Mr. Bezos has been rapidly expanding his real estate empire there, shelling out roughly $90 million for his third mansion earlier this year. That property had last sold in 1998 for $2.5 million, records show.