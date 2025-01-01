The New York Sun

10 Dead, 30 injured After Driver Plows Into New Year’s Eve Revelers, Shoots at Crowd at New Orleans French Quarter

The incident came hours before the kickoff of the AllState Bowl, a college football quarterfinal.

Via YouTube
Police tape lines the scene of the attack at New Orleans. Via YouTube
Staff and Wire Reports

NEW ORLEANS — Ten people were killed and 30 injured when a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Orleans’ famed Canal and Bourbon Street in the first hours of New Year’s Day, according to NOLA Ready, the city’s emergency preparedness agency. The driver then got out of the vehicle and shot at the crowd, according to reports.

New Orleans police earlier said they were responding to a mass casualty incident, including fatalities. NOLA Ready advised people to stay away from the area.

It said the injured had been taken to five local hospitals.

The incident came toward the end of New Year’s celebrations in New Orleans and hours before the kickoff of the AllState Bowl, a college football quarterfinal held in the city’s Caesars Superdome, with thousands expected to be in attendance.

“A horrific act of violence took place on Bourbon Street earlier this morning,” Governor Landry said, adding that his family was praying for the victims and first responders.

