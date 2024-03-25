Biden Will Push To Repeal Ban on Pride Flags at American Embassies Abroad

The White House swallowed the ban as part of this year’s spending fight with congressional Republicans, but now says it will work to repeal it.

A ban on LGBTQ pride flags at American embassies that was signed by President Biden on Saturday as part of the government funding deal should be repealed, the White House says. The administration swallowed the measure while beating back what they call other policy changes aimed at “attacking the LGBTQI+ community.”

The law was aimed at banning the LGBTQ pride flag from flying over American embassies abroad. The only flags that are now permitted to be flown include the American flag, state flags, Native tribe flags, the prisoner of war–missing in action flag, hostage and detainee flag, the official flag of an American agency, or the flag of a foreign government.

“Biden believes it was inappropriate to abuse the process that was essential to keep the government open by including this policy targeting LGBTQI+ Americans,” the White House said in a statement to CNN, saying that they were “successful in defeating 50+ other policy riders attacking the LGBTQI+ community that Congressional Republicans attempted to insert into the legislation.”

“LGBTQ+ people — and the country at-large — secured a victory this week,” said Human Rights Campaign vice president of government affairs David Stacy, a White House ally. “MAGA members of Congress have repeatedly threatened to bog the appropriations process down with their anti-LGBTQ+ poison pills, putting the federal government on the brink of a shutdown in the process.”

During the normal appropriations process last year, House Republicans passed a number of policy changes related to LGBTQ people, especially transgender people. One provision would have restricted federal funds from hospitals that approve “puberty blockers” for minors. Another would have barred the Department of Health and Human Services from providing any funds for surgeries or hormones for transgender people.

It wasn’t just hardline conservatives like Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and Congressman Matt Gaetz who were proposing these kinds of policy riders. Congressman Dan Crenshaw — who is often loathed by conservative Republicans and barely won his most recent GOP primary in Texas — described the policies as the “hill we will die on.” He was referring to proposed restrictions on biological males participating in girls’ sports, and Department of Defense funding for sex change operations.

The White House says that the LGBTQ flag policy will eventually be rolled back, hopefully in the next Congress when Mr. Biden has been reelected and Democrats take control of both houses of Congress. “We fought this policy and will work with Congress to repeal it,” the White House says.