Bidenomics — a Ploy To Destroy American Energy

Bidenomics is really just a ploy to destroy American energy. That’s the headline from an op-ed piece by a representative of leading Texas think tank, Jason Isaac.

This is about President Biden’s Day 1 war against fossil fuels. It’s also about Uncle Joe’s top-down Bidenomics — spending literally trillions of dollars on handouts to favored woke companies, a million Democratic interest groups, blue states, blue cities, ESG favorites, and all the rest of the liberal-left climate industrial complex.

This is quintessential big-government socialist central planning using the regulatory state to jam down our throats all kinds of dictums and decisions that we don’t want. Of course, the best examples are the Biden attacks on appliances — like gas stoves, water heaters, air conditioners, coal-fired pizza ovens, microwaves, ceiling fans, and the rest of the long list that I’ve mentioned many times before.

People don’t want to lose their creature comforts, or have to pay huge costs to replace existing appliances with new Biden-approved contraptions. That’s why a recent Washington Post poll shows 57 percent disapprove of Mr. Biden’s climate policies. Only 40 percent approve.

People want to drive gasoline-powered cars. Here’s a headline: “As Ford loses billions on EVs, the company embraces hybrids.”

There you go. Just like how Toyota’s brave Mr. Akio Toyoda was trashed by climate lefties for favoring hybrids, rather than 100 percent electric vehicles. Oops. Ford Motor Company is now following his lead. Why is this? Because consumers don’t want 100 percent EVs.

The crazy people in the Biden administration now want 66 miles-per-gallon fuel efficiency standards by 2032, up from 44 presently. That essentially bans gas-powered cars. Yet there’s no congressional law to support this revolutionary move.

Henry Ford is turning over in his grave, trust me. This is nutty stuff.

Another headline from the Wall Street Journal: “Wind industry in crisis as problems mount.” Subhead: “More than $30 billion in spending is delayed as setbacks pile up for renewable-energy sector.”

Know why? Because wind power is not reliable. But none of the Biden geniuses figured that out.

Here’s another one. New York City is about to embark on something called congestion pricing, which is easily among the top-three stupidest things that the left-wing governor and legislature have passed. This has partly been sold as a climate matter, to keep cars out of New York City. Trouble is, New Yorkers don’t care about the climate, and at the moment there is no congestion.

In fact, the bigger problem is there are no people. Office buildings are half-empty. Hence, the New York City economic slump deepens, and congestion pricing, which is very expensive, is going to kill commerce. I mean, kill it.

Here’s another problem: While Saudi Arabia and Russia are cutting oil production, the U.S. stands by helplessly as gasoline prices once again move back toward $4 a gallon. We are at their mercy. Throw in Venezuela, too. Oh, and did I forget Iran?

You know how to beat high oil prices and high gas prices? Produce more. We’re about 3 million barrels-per-day lower in production than we should be. That’s according to the Department of Energy a couple of years ago.

Mr. Trump says, “Drill, baby drill.” Mr. Biden says, “I hate fossil fuels.”

One last point. The best thing Mr. Biden could ever do is reclassify and declare natural gas to be a clean-burning fuel, as worthy as any renewable. Europe has already done this. This would reduce electricity prices, which by the way have gone up 20 percent since Mr. Biden was inaugurated. Also, gas is up 43 percent, and overall energy is up 33 percent. This is killing commerce. Killing truckers. Killing middle-class working people.

By the by, reclassifying natural gas should be accompanied by a huge promotion of liquefied natural gas, or LNG, which can be used at home and exported around the world. As a former energy secretary, Rick Perry, has often said, it would also reduce carbon emissions in places like China and India. Not to speak of creating good-paying jobs here at home.

America has been the lead in carbon reduction over the last 20 years, by far more than any other country in the world, because people have switched to natural gas. But Joe Biden doesn’t get this. Tragic story, don’t you think?

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business News.