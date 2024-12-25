Biden’s Christmas Eve Bill Blitz: 50 New Laws Signed 

‘Twas the night before Christmas, and all throughout the White House, President Biden was busy signing a staggering 50 bills into law.

On Tuesday, the outgoing commander-in-chief spent his final Christmas Eve in office giving the green light to dozens of bills, including officially making the bald eagle the official bird of America. The bill was initially presented on the Senate Floor in July and was passed unanimously before gaining quick approval in the House.

“The bald eagle is a symbol of our country’s freedom and strength,” Minnesota’s senator, Amy Klobuchar, one of the bill’s sponsors, said in a statement. “With the passage of our legislation, the bald eagle will now officially be recognized as our nation’s national bird.”

Among the 50 other bills signed by Mr. Biden is one supported by socialite Paris Hilton that aims to protect teenagers living in residential treatment facilities and a measure that prohibits members of Congress from collecting retirement payments if they are convicted of crimes related to public corruption — a bipartisan bill drafted after Senator Menendez was found guilty of using his status in the Senate to secure bribes from business people and foreign governments.

Mr. Biden also signed the Stop Campus Hazing Act, which requires colleges and universities to notify campus police or local authorities about hazing incidents in their annual security reports.

The new laws come in the final days of Mr. Biden’s time in the White House. Earlier this week, he granted clemency to nearly all the inmates on federal death row, commuting their sentences to life in prison without parole.

On the same day, he vetoed a bill that nixed a proposal to create 66 new federal judgeships, saying Congress rushed through it with no clear plan to implement the new positions.