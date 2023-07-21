Biden’s Claims To Be a Deficit Hawk Ring Hollow as Debt Crisis Looms

In the next 30 years, the U.S. budget deficit is projected to be nearly 200 percent of GDP.

President Biden keeps telling us that he cut the budget deficit by $1.7 trillion. It’s one of the great all-time falsehoods of presidential economics. Actually, even right now in fiscal year 2023, the CBO is estimating a $2.25 trillion deficit. Oops, sorry, Mr. President.

The story is actually much worse. In the long term, the Congressional Budget Office estimates that, in the next 30 years, the U.S. budget deficit will be nearly 200 percent of GDP. Now, that number is so outrageous that it’s really hard to get your brain to wrap around it.

I have been in the economics business for a long, long time, but I’ve never seen a number like that. Frankly, I’m not even sure what it means. If the Federal Reserve monetizes all those new bonds, like it has in the recent past, then we’re going to see one whopping case of inflation.

Even if the Fed doesn’t buy all the new bonds, and doesn’t print all that new cash, I would have to think interest rates are going to have to go up — a lot. And, at some point, the government’s control of the economy becomes greater and greater. Think Soviet-style central planning; think more regulatory burdens.

Think how many Senate and House members are going to be screaming to raise taxes. Yes, raise taxes. Now, that would be stupid. If you think you’re going to reduce deficits with higher tax rates, please think again.

What will actually happen is the economy will sink lower and lower, along with revenues. And the deficits will actually be even greater than the CBO is predicting. The Laffer curve works.

Now, is there a way out of this crazy number of 200 percent of GDP deficits? Of course there is. Limit spending to 20 percent of GDP or less, minimize regulatory burdens, keep tax rates low, and produce more rapid economic growth.

Go back to history when this country grew at 3.5 percent yearly for more than 50 years after World War II. Actually, for the entire 20th century, we grew at roughly 3.5 percent yearly, and that includes the Great Depression.

I say, in the next decades, we should be aiming for 4 percent-plus growth with an economic agenda that stresses free enterprise and free-market capitalism. Once again, repeat after me: a strong King Dollar as good as gold, low tax rates, minimal regulations, and strict government spending limits.

I don’t know how that will statistically pan out, but it’s going to be a lot less than 200 percent of GDP. Prosperity solves debt.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.