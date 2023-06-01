Biden’s Dangerous Misunderstanding of the China Threat

We are not engaged in some friendly competition with China, as the president seems to believe. Beijing wants to dominate America and its interests in every sphere of activity.

On the China question, I flat out do not believe that President Biden understands the seriousness and severity of the China threat to American interests. Whether it’s the economy, trade, defense, national security: I don’t think the Bidens have a clue.

Here’s what President Biden said regarding China just today, at the commencement ceremony at the Air Force Academy: “The United States does not seek conflict or confrontation with China. China and … the United States should be able to work together where we can solve global challenges like climate. But we are prepared for vigorous competition.”

For one thing, there is no cooperation with China on climate change, as they keep opening hundreds of coal plants and couldn’t care less about things like Paris climate targets. In fact, I don’t really know any country that feels bound by the Paris climate targets except Mr. Biden’s America, as he continues to wage war against fossil fuels — and as energy and food prices are rising at an alarming rate.

More broadly, the Biden administration doesn’t seem to understand that we are not engaged in some friendly competition with China. Beijing wants dominance. It’s not, “Let’s compete and maybe we’ll all do better together.”

China wants to dominate America and its interests in every sphere of activity. I think the whole country learned a lot from President Trump, who was the first to ring the bell on the China threat. You see this threat in so many places now.

A friend, General Jack Keane, just warned about Chinese spies’ brazen attempts to infiltrate our U.S. military bases. U.S. authorities discovered suspected Chinese spies disguised as tourists trying to infiltrate Alaskan military bases and gain access to highly classified intelligence.

Mr. Biden never took the Chinese spying balloon episode seriously. As he waited a week before we shot it down, the spy balloon meanwhile hovered over key ICBM nuclear bases in the upper Midwest, gathering intelligence.

At last week’s G7 meeting, Mr. Biden naively talked about a “thaw” in U.S.-China relations, whereupon China promptly issued a communication saying there was no thaw. The U.S. defense secretary, Lloyd Austin, wanted to meet with his Chinese counterpart, but the Chinese said no.

The Phase One U.S.- China trade deal, which has been broken in several places, is up for review. Let me say, this is no time to withdraw any tariffs with our leading adversary.

The Biden climate crazies won’t permit natural resource mining and drilling to excavate our own minerals. They’d rather rely on China. They’d also rather rely on Chinese pharmaceuticals, and they’d rather let slide China’s culpability on Covid.

Virtually the whole world knows China is fixing to invade Taiwan before long, yet what exactly is our government doing about it?

Also, the Bidens have never recovered from their catastrophic decision to flee Afghanistan virtually overnight and vacate the Bagram air force base, leaving behind at least $100 billion of heavy duty highly classified equipment and letting the terrorist Taliban take over the country again. That was a signal of unbelievable weakness. The Communist Party of China was watching.

Mr. Biden’s diplomacy to prevent Russia from invading Ukraine was a complete failure. The Chinese were watching.

Of course, the Bidens never talk about China’s human right violations with the enslaved Uyghurs. Same goes with the ending of democracy and freedom in Hong Kong, not to speak of the Chinese infiltration of central and South America.

Also, there’s the TikTok invasion of our children and the cyber hacking that goes on almost routinely: There is no detente in sight with China.

Our foreign policy officials would make a huge mistake if they adopted any such strategy. Now is the time to protect America against the China adversary.

Now is the time for “America First.”

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business News.