Biden’s Former Press Secretary Leaves the Democratic Party Ahead of Book Release

Karine Jean-Pierre will have a book out this fall detailing the ‘broken’ politics of America from her perspective behind the briefing room podium.

President Biden’s former White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre will be on her book tour this fall, though not as a loyalist to the 46th president. Ms. Jean-Pierre’s publisher says she has now left the Democratic Party after more than 20 years climbing its ranks.

Ms. Jean-Pierre’s book, “Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines” is not expected to be a tell-all book about her four years working for Mr. Biden. She will, however, take readers inside the three week period between the former president’s disastrous June debate performance and his decision to leave the 2024 race.

The book will mostly focus on Ms. Jean-Pierre’s own political awakening in deciding to leave the Democratic Party, according to her publisher.

“Jean-Pierre didn’t come to her decision to be an Independent lightly. She has served two American presidents, Obama and Biden. In 2020, she joined Biden’s campaign as a senior adviser, becoming Harris’s chief of staff and then, two years later, White House press secretary,” a description of the book on her Hachette Book Group’s website states.

“She takes us through the three weeks that led to Biden’s abandoning his bid for a second term and the betrayal by the Democratic Party that led to his decision,” the description states.

It is due to be published on October 21 of this year.

Ms. Jean-Pierre, in her two-and-a-half year tenure as the White House press secretary, had one of the hardest jobs in Washington. She was responsible for defending the president and the administration amid fights with Republicans in Congress, two wars abroad, an impeachment inquiry, and a Justice Department investigation into possible criminal activity by her boss.

Her most difficult task, however, was facing the press nearly every day during the first three weeks of July 2024, when she was constantly hounded with questions about Mr. Biden’s fitness not only to serve a second term, but to complete the first one.

“She presents clear arguments and provocative evidence as an insider about the importance of dismantling the torrent of disinformation and misinformation that has been rampant in recent elections and provides passionate insight for moving forward,” her publisher writes of the book.

“She urges Americans to think outside of the blue-and-red box as we consider what’s next to save our democracy,” the description states.

In a video posted to her personal Instagram account on Wednesday, Ms. Jean-Pierre says it was an “honor and a privilege,” though she still feels disillusioned from partisan politics since leaving the administration.

“What I have decided to do — and I really have thought long and hard about this — is to follow my own compass,” she said. “We need to stop thinking in boxes and think outside of our boxes and not be so partisan.”

“If you are willing to stand side-by-side with me, regardless of how you identify politically, and as long as you respect the community that I belong to and vulnerable communities that I respect, I will be there with you. I will move forward with you,” she said.