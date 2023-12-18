The New York Sun

Join
Politics

Biden’s Job Approval Falls to All-Time Low of 34 Percent, Dogged by Immigration and Inflation Woes: Poll

No president has been this unpopular at this point in his presidency since Harry Truman in 1948, according to the FiveThirtyEight polling average.

Jonathan Ernst/pool via AP
President Biden at the White House, October 19, 2023. Jonathan Ernst/pool via AP
MATTHEW RICE
MATTHEW RICE

President Biden’s approval rating has tumbled to a historic low of 34 percent — the worst approval rating of his presidency. The survey, conducted by the Monmouth University Polling Institute, shows exceptionally poor marks for the president on issues like immigration and inflation. 

Sixty-one percent of respondents disapproved of Mr. Biden’s White House tenure. The last time Mr. Biden was above water, according to the FiveThirtyEight polling average, was in September 2021. FiveThirtyEight’s polling database also shows that no president has been this unpopular at this point in his tenure since President Truman in 1948. 

“The Biden administration keeps touting their infrastructure investments and a host of positive economic indicators,” the director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, Patrick Murray, said. “Those data points may be factual, but most Americans are still smarting from higher prices caused by post-pandemic inflation. This seems to be what’s driving public opinion. There is political danger in pushing a message that basically tells people their take on their own situation is wrong.”

The president faces especially dismal grades on inflation and immigration. While price increases have cooled in the last year, the cost of living remains stubbornly high for many Americans. In total, Mr. Biden has a 40-point deficit on the issue of inflation, with just 28 percent of voters approving of the work he has done to curb it, compared to 68 percent who disapprove. On the issue of job creation, he is 11 points under water, 42-53. 

Voters feel that Mr. Biden is not tackling the issues that truly matter to them. According to the poll, just 31 percent of respondents say the president is “giving enough attention” to their concerns. 

“There is certainly an element of partisanship in how people frame their own financial situation, which is based in part on who occupies the White House,” Mr. Murray writes. “But even a good chunk of Biden’s Democratic base wish he’d start paying more attention to their top priorities than he is now.”

Despite their disapproval of Mr. Biden, a majority of Americans are feeling relatively good about their own financial situations. When asked about their predictions of how their family would fare financially in the next year, 58 percent said that they were “very” or “somewhat” optimistic. When asked about their current financial predicament, 55 percent said they were either “stable” or “improving.”

While the president’s poll numbers may be especially bad, he may find comfort in the fact that all four congressional leaders also have net negative ratings. The House Democratic leader, Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, is just one point under water, while Speaker Johnson has a 17 percent approval to 31 percent disapproval rating — though a majority of poll respondents had “no opinion” of the two men. 

Senators Schumer and McConnell fare even worse. Mr. Schumer is 20 points under water with poll respondents, and Mr. McConnell has an eye-popping approval rating of just 6 percent. 

The Monmouth poll is on par with recent trends from other major outlets, including an NBC News poll from November that showed President Trump leading the incumbent in a rematch and a recent Wall Street Journal poll showing that average Americans feel they have not been helped by Mr. Biden’s policies. 

MATTHEW RICE
MATTHEW RICE

Mr. Rice, based in the nation's capital, covers current events in politics.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

ShopMembershipsBecome a FounderEventsRSS FeedsNewslettersContact UsAbout the SunLegal

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use