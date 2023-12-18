Biden’s Job Approval Falls to All-Time Low of 34 Percent, Dogged by Immigration and Inflation Woes: Poll

No president has been this unpopular at this point in his presidency since Harry Truman in 1948, according to the FiveThirtyEight polling average.

President Biden’s approval rating has tumbled to a historic low of 34 percent — the worst approval rating of his presidency. The survey, conducted by the Monmouth University Polling Institute, shows exceptionally poor marks for the president on issues like immigration and inflation.

Sixty-one percent of respondents disapproved of Mr. Biden’s White House tenure. The last time Mr. Biden was above water, according to the FiveThirtyEight polling average, was in September 2021. FiveThirtyEight’s polling database also shows that no president has been this unpopular at this point in his tenure since President Truman in 1948.

“The Biden administration keeps touting their infrastructure investments and a host of positive economic indicators,” the director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, Patrick Murray, said. “Those data points may be factual, but most Americans are still smarting from higher prices caused by post-pandemic inflation. This seems to be what’s driving public opinion. There is political danger in pushing a message that basically tells people their take on their own situation is wrong.”

The president faces especially dismal grades on inflation and immigration. While price increases have cooled in the last year, the cost of living remains stubbornly high for many Americans. In total, Mr. Biden has a 40-point deficit on the issue of inflation, with just 28 percent of voters approving of the work he has done to curb it, compared to 68 percent who disapprove. On the issue of job creation, he is 11 points under water, 42-53.

Voters feel that Mr. Biden is not tackling the issues that truly matter to them. According to the poll, just 31 percent of respondents say the president is “giving enough attention” to their concerns.

“There is certainly an element of partisanship in how people frame their own financial situation, which is based in part on who occupies the White House,” Mr. Murray writes. “But even a good chunk of Biden’s Democratic base wish he’d start paying more attention to their top priorities than he is now.”

Despite their disapproval of Mr. Biden, a majority of Americans are feeling relatively good about their own financial situations. When asked about their predictions of how their family would fare financially in the next year, 58 percent said that they were “very” or “somewhat” optimistic. When asked about their current financial predicament, 55 percent said they were either “stable” or “improving.”

While the president’s poll numbers may be especially bad, he may find comfort in the fact that all four congressional leaders also have net negative ratings. The House Democratic leader, Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, is just one point under water, while Speaker Johnson has a 17 percent approval to 31 percent disapproval rating — though a majority of poll respondents had “no opinion” of the two men.

Senators Schumer and McConnell fare even worse. Mr. Schumer is 20 points under water with poll respondents, and Mr. McConnell has an eye-popping approval rating of just 6 percent.

The Monmouth poll is on par with recent trends from other major outlets, including an NBC News poll from November that showed President Trump leading the incumbent in a rematch and a recent Wall Street Journal poll showing that average Americans feel they have not been helped by Mr. Biden’s policies.