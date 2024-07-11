Biden’s Legacy of Failure Will Haunt the Democrats, No Matter Which Candidate Heads the Ticket

The modern Democratic Party today is a far-left party, being driven by Senator Sanders, or Senator Warren, or Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her Squad.

It’s going to be the same old big government socialist policies — no matter who’s at the top of the Democratic ticket.

Whether President Biden or Vice President Harris or some other Democrat runs at the head of the ticket, it’s not going to matter.

That person will still have to defend the many failures of the Biden administration’s big government socialist policies.

By the way, as Speaker Gingrich reminds me, when Ms. Harris was a senator, she co-sponsored a socialized medicine bill with Mr. Sanders that was priced out to be $32 trillion.

Need to know more?

Today, Ms. Harris was down in North Carolina bragging about student loan cancellations.

Problem is — the Supreme Court has ruled that the President doesn’t have the authority to cancel student loans, but he’s doing it anyway. He doesn’t care about the Supreme Court.

A little while ago, Mr. Biden gave a short speech attacking the Supreme Court after it ruled that President Trump had immunity when undertaking official duties.

This is the same Democratic Party that says it’s defending democracy. Only it isn’t.

No matter who runs at the top of the Democratic ticket, they’re still stuck with the affordability crisis, and the fact that middle-class kitchen tables have been shrinking for three and a half years, as prices have risen faster than wages for working folks.

They still have to defend the catastrophic open border policies of at least 10 million illegal immigrants and the crime wave that has gone along with it — as declining public safety has become a national issue linked to the illegals.

No matter who’s at the top of the Democratic ticket, they will still have to defend the unpopularity of left-wing woke, cultural issues, which have violated traditional family values throughout the middle class.

This includes DEI mandates, which themselves are the progenitors of a vicious wave of antisemitism which finds its center of gravity in today’s Democratic Party.

And whomever the Democratic nominee is, that person will have to defend the burden of hugely unpopular electric vehicle mandates, which would send automaking jobs to China.

And the whole Green New Deal wave which has jacked up electricity prices, as it sends out trillions and trillions of dollars of spending, budget deficits, and federal borrowing.

And whoever runs at the head of the Democratic ticket is going to have to defend the collapse of Afghanistan, Russia’s Putin thumbing his nose at Mr. Biden in the Ukraine, and Iran thumbing its nose at Mr. Biden as its terrorist proxies have attacked Israel.

Whoever runs at the head of the Democratic Party will have to explain how it’s possible that they did not enforce any of the energy sanctions on Iran or Russia, so that China can finance two wars against America by importing oil from Russia and Iran.

All of this is the Biden Democratic Party legacy of failure.

No matter who runs at the top of that ticket, they will have to shoulder that enormous burden of failure.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.