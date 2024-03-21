Biden’s Misguided Tax Plans Put America Last, Hobbling Domestic Industry

Mr. Biden’s tax scheme would saddle American businesses with nearly the highest corporate tax rate in the world.

I am often asked if President Biden is intentionally trying to dismantle the American economy with his misguided energy, climate change, crime, border, inflation, and debt policies. Yet I’ve always believed these policies are driven by a badly mistaken ideology — not malice.

Then I watched Mr. Biden’s State of the Union speech. When Mr. Biden thundered that he was going to make corporations “pay their fair share,” the Democrats in Congress leapt to their feet in applause.

When I read through the details of Mr. Biden’s new multitrillion-dollar tax plan, it’s hard to come up with any plausible explanation other than that he’s trying to make American industry less competitive. Mr. Biden’s tax scheme would hobble American businesses with nearly the highest corporate tax rate in the world — higher than our primary competitors.

They’re the big winners here if — God forbid — these policies were adopted. Even Communist China and Russia — one communist nation and one autocratic nation — would have lower tax rates on their businesses than we would on ours.

This will lead to an outmigration of capital from America to our rivals as sure as river water flows downstream.

One of my first meetings with President Trump was in early 2020 when I showed him a chart that indicated America had the highest tax rate of all our competitors. When Mr. Trump saw the chart, he instantly remarked, “This is like a Head Start program for all the countries we compete with.” His goal was to empower American businesses with the lowest rate in the world. We didn’t get the rate down to 15 percent, but we did lower it to 21 percent.

This helped attract more than $1 trillion back into the United States from all corners of the globe — from Switzerland to Bermuda to Euroland. It helped raise incomes for working-class Americans despite being disparaged as a “tax cut for the rich.” As Mr. Trump once put it, because of the lower tax rates and other pro-growth reforms, for the first time in decades factories moved from Mexico to Maryland rather than the other way around.

Meanwhile in Ireland the 12.5 percent corporate tax rate has helped make that nation the fastest-growing land in all of Europe. They even have a budget surplus. That’s right. The lower tax rates have ushered in revenue.

Yet Mr. Biden and the Democrats would rather bash big business for not paying “their fair share” than fix the problem sensibly. Ironically, the one industry in America that pays virtually no business tax is the green energy colossus. Why don’t we start with making them pay their fair share, which clearly isn’t zero?

The White House estimates their plan will raise $500 billion over a decade from corporations. Of course, corporations are owned by 130 million Americans with 401(k) plans and other retirement packages.

Not just the top 1 percent are going to get zapped here.

Economist Kevin Hassett, who was Mr. Trump’s chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, has shown corporate tax rates are statistically inversely related to employee wages. Lower tax rates mean higher employee pay.

So blue-collar America will pay a large share of the Mr. Biden tax hike’s burden.

Only Mr. Biden’s economic team is in denial on the science. They reject the real-world evidence that high tax rates deter job growth and investment, they ignore the Ireland experience, and they pretend the rich will bear all the burden of a tax that will hurt all American laborers and consumers while benefiting our global competitors.

These inane tax-hike policies will put America last — literally and figuratively.

Creators.com