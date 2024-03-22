Biden’s New Electric Car Rules: How Do You Spell Chutzpah? 

One would think he’d learn how unpopular is his campaign to phase out gasoline powered autos.

Once again, President Biden is trying to kill gasoline-powered cars. You’d think he’d learn by now how unpopular this is, but he hasn’t learned.

And he’s sending his Environmental Protection Agency back into action with new tailpipe emissions rules that would basically knock out combustion engines by 2032, which is roughly eight years from now.

So, let me get this right. In eight years, Mr. Biden wants to knock out an industry that for about 125 years has been one of the backbones of the entire American economy.

How arrogant can you get? I’ll call it chutzpah.

Last year, electric vehicles, or EV’s, made up less than 8 percent of new car sales. Ford took a $4.7 billion operating loss on its EV business.

EV’s are significantly more expensive than gas-powered cars. The shift to EV’s is inherently inflationary — and is also a key reason car insurance rates are rising so fast.

There aren’t remotely enough electric battery chargers available. Something like 172,000 were installed last year, while estimates suggest 2 million new chargers are actually needed by 2030.

Most of all, Americans don’t want EV’s. They don’t want to hang out for hours to fill up their battery, when they can fill up their gas tank in under three minutes.

They don’t want to pay more, and they don’t like all these over-educated, left-wing, Green New Deal Biden bureaucrats telling them what to do, what to buy, how to breathe, or anything else.

It’s the same story with these climate extremists taking away gas stoves, hot water heaters, pizza ovens, shower heads, dishwashers, microwaves, air conditioners, ceiling fans, and so on and so forth.

You can almost hear people screaming “stop telling me how to live and what to buy.” Of course, the assault on gasoline cars removes consumer choice.

This is supposed to be a free country. Congress never authorized any of these bans. The Supreme Court in West Virginia v. EPA ruled against federal bureaucrats circumventing Congress with all these climate regulations.

The lawless Green New Deal-crats, though, don’t think we should have a free country with real consumer choice — and they couldn’t care less what the Supreme Court or Congress have to say.

Meanwhile, Detroit and the existing American car industry will be destroyed. Hundreds of thousands of jobs will be lost. Wages will go down.

And, by the way, will there be less carbon emissions on balance? I don’t think so. The commodities necessary to make the batteries and the batteries themselves will release massive amounts of carbon.

And then, of course, when you plug in the batteries, you need electricity, and it’s not going to all be solar or wind.

Meanwhile, the EV’s are heavier. They damage tires and roads, which requires more tires and roads, therefore emitting more carbon.

And then there’s the Chinese story that the Bidens remain in complete denial about. China has the battery commodities. China has huge subsidies to supply batteries and build EV’s.

China is already flooding the world market with cheap cars, mostly EV’s. And, now, they want to route their cheap EV’s through Mexico in order to avoid tariffs when they’re sold in America.

Can the Bidens really believe that average Americans don’t understand all this? That we’re being taken to the cleaners by China? That American jobs won’t be lost?

Towns damaged. Communities hurt. All because of something called “climate science” that itself makes no sense at all.

President Trump was right when he recently pointed out that Mr. Biden’s EV mandate will do great harm to the American auto industry. You might say it will cause… a bloodbath.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.