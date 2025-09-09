Bill Clinton’s Own Letter to Jeffrey Epstein Praising Notorious Pedophile’s ‘Childlike Curiosity’ Disclosed in 200-Page Birthday Book

President Clinton’s handwritten birthday message to Jeffrey Epstein, in which the former president praised the notorious pedophile’s “childlike curiosity” is now public, along with hundreds of other messages to Epstein. The written notes from Mr. Clinton, President Trump, and other prominent officials at times pale in comparison to the drawings and photos included in the 200-plus-page book.

Mr. Clinton and Epstein became friends after the former left the White House in 2001. They flew together on Epstein’s private plane on at least four occasions, according to both Mr. Clinton’s office and flight logs disclosed by the government.

In his note to Epstein, Mr. Clinton praises him for his “childlike curiosity” among other things.

“Happy 50th,” Mr. Clinton wrote in 2003. “It’s heartening, isn’t it, to have lived so long, across all the years of learning and knowing, adventure and work, and still to have your childlike curiosity, the drive to make a difference, and the circle of friends.”

Another politician included in the book is Senator George Mitchell, a Democrat from Maine who served as majority leader in Congress’s upper chamber from 1989 to 1995.

“Dear Jeffrey, The beginning of a new year is an appropriate time to count our blessings,” Mr. Mitchell, who says in the note that he met Epstein in the 1990s, wrote. “Among mine is your friendship. It’s been more than a decade since we met by chance at an airport in Washington. During that time you’ve been a good friend.”

“Among your blessings has been the opportunity to lead a full, exciting, and particularly varied life. Now that you’ve reached a critical milestone, I hope you will intensify your activities in the widest possible range of issues, especially in the field of science where you’ve already done so much,” Mr. Mitchell added.

“With my congratulations, gratitude and best wishes,” the note concludes.

The House Oversight Committee made the full birthday book public on Monday evening, after receiving it from Epstein’s estate. In total, it is more than 250 pages long, and was compiled in 2003 by Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell for his 50th birthday.

Hours before the Oversight Committee made the full book public, Democrats on the panel released only the copy of Mr. Trump’s note to Epstein, which included what appears to be a drawing of the outline of a naked woman’s body with Mr. Trump’s own signature seemingly written in a way to represent public hair. The president has denied he wrote the letter.

“It’s appalling [that] Democrats on the Oversight Committee are cherry-picking documents and politicizing information received from the Epstein Estate today,” the committee’s Republican majority said in a statement. “Oversight Committee Republicans are focused on running a thorough investigation to bring transparency and accountability for survivors of Epstein’s heinous crimes and the American people.”

Other powerful individuals who wrote messages to Epstein for his birthday include private equity titan Leon Black, the current ambassador to the United States from the United Kingdom, Lord Mandelson, and Victoria’s Secret owner Lesley Wexner.

The letters, which often express joy that the writer enjoys a close friendship with Epstein, often pale in comparison to some of the other items included in the book, however. There are several pages that include photos of Epstein with young women, or possible girls, whose faces are redacted. On one page, Epstein is invited to a young woman’s graduation party from an unidentified school.

Another page includes two drawings, which appear to be done in either colored pencils or crayons. The first image is of Epstein as a grown man giving balloons to a group of girls in the year 1983. Next to that drawing is a drawing of four young women surrounding Epstein in a lounge chair on a beach, with three giving him a massage and one seemingly performing oral sex on him.

Toward the end of the book, there is one especially disturbing page, seemingly from an incredibly young woman who may even be a minor, though her name and face are redacted. On that page, written by the woman herself, she includes a photo of herself in her underwear, with the message: “Visiting you down in Palm Beach … Can’t get a second of privacy with you and a camera around.”

Another section toward the back of the birthday book includes dozens of photos of Epstein alongside what appears to be dozens of different young women. All of the women’s faces are redacted in the photographs.