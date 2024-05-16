Bipartisan Group of Lawmakers Attempt To Overrule Biden Admin On EV Tax credits

‘Our adversaries should not have access to American tax credits, plain and simple,’ says one lawmaker.

A group of members of Congress are preparing to propose a resolution aimed at tossing the Biden administration’s clean vehicle tax credit rules, citing concerns that some materials used in the manufacture of the vehicles could come from China.

According to Punchbowl News, a group of lawmakers including Congresswoman Carol Miller, Congressman Jared Golden, Congresswoman Deb Fisher, and Senators Manchin and Brown are planning to sign on to the legislation.

The group’s aim is to rollback electric vehicles tax credits introduced in the Inflation Reduction Act. With Messrs. Manchin and Brown on board, the measure would likely have enough votes to clear both chambers of Congress.

“Our adversaries should not have access to American tax credits, plain and simple,” Ms. Miller said in a statement to Punchbowl News.

The resolution, which would override the Treasury Department and IRS’s finalized rules on the subject, is the latest roadbump for the Biden administration’s rollout of provisions from the IRA.

At the same time both the Biden administration has been making its own moves to posture against China, announcing new tariffs on Chinese-made products like EVs, solar panels, and semiconductors earlier this week.