Blame Your Electric Car on Biden

His EPA is going to regulate Americans into cars they don’t want.

Get ready, because like it or not, you’re going to be driving an electric car in the next couple years.

Why? Even though the majority of Americans don’t like the idea, the Environmental Protection Agency is going to tell you to drive an electric car. What’s its authority?

Well, in the Biden administration years, it’s modern socialism through the regulatory state. In other words, central planning. A five-year plan. Just like the old Soviets, or the current Chinese. Heck, we even now have a 10-year plan. It’s better than the old Soviets.

Now, does the EPA have the constitutional or legislative authority to tell Americans what kind of car they drive? I don’t know. My suspicion is that the Supreme Court decision in West Virginia v. EPA, which curtailed regulatory power over the major questions doctrine that translates to any decision having “vast economic and political significance,” will apply in order to restrain the EPA.

According to reports, the EPA tomorrow will unveil its new regulatory mandate that would require more than half of new cars sold in America to be electric by 2030, seven years hence, and as many as two-thirds by 2032, which is nine years from now.

Today, about 7 percent of new car sales are electric. That’s kind of a long stone’s throw from two-thirds.

Yet never doubt the havoc caused by the EPA.

Numbers? Well about 80,000 EVs and plug-in hybrids were sold last January. That same month, 950,000 ICEs — internal combustion engines — as well as roughly another three million used gas-powered cars were sold. In other words, four million by gas and about 80,000 by battery — most of which probably came from China.

You think these private car companies, Ford, GM, Honda, Tesla, Chrysler, and all the rest are going to be capable of meeting such stringent greenhouse gas emissions standards, which according to the leading trade group represent a 100-year change to the U.S. industrial base? I have no idea.

Here’s a problem these car-makers might encounter, though: Their customers don’t really seem to want EVs.

The latest poll from the University of Chicago suggests only 8 percent of American adults have an EV, and just 19 percent say it’s “very” or “extremely likely” they would purchase one. Meanwhile, nearly half say it’s not likely they will go electric.

Sixty percent say that’s because of the high cost. On average, new EVs cost around $58,000; today’s average gas-powered car is less than $46,000, according to The New York Sun.

By the way, new rules from the Department of the Treasury won’t give everyone a $7,500 federal tax credit for purchasing an EV. And America doesn’t have nearly enough minerals that go into EV batteries — that is unless we want this EPA action to be the “China Bailout Act,” which we’ve kind of already been doing, haven’t we?

Of course, the Bidens’ far-left extremist climate policies have still kept U.S. oil production well below pre-Covid levels, thereby keeping prices way high — helping the Russians in Ukraine, and giving energy dominance back to the Saudis and OPEC+.

Meanwhile, in President Biden’s first two years in office, between February 2021 and February 2023, energy prices are up 32 percent, gas prices are up 35 percent, and grocery prices are up 20 percent. You know the problem with the EPA and radical climate change politics in general? They’re taking away our free choice.

So, if you’re fed up with a bunch of left-wing central planners jamming stuff down your throat, well then, vote no. If you like what they’re doing, just go out there and buy an EV. At least buy a Tesla, because Elon Musk is for free speech. Better than some people I can think of.

