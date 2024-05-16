Bob Menendez’s Wife And Co-Defendant, Nadine Menendez, Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

‘We are of course, concerned about the seriousness and advanced stage of the disease,’ Senator Menendez says. ‘She will require follow up surgery and possibly radiation treatment.’

Senator Menendez’s wife, Nadine Menendez, who is also a co-defendant in the corruption case against the senator, has been diagnosed with breast cancer and will require a mastectomy.

In a press release, the senator’s office confirmed the diagnosis and said that it would require immediate treatment. The trials of the Menendez couple had been previously separated due to Ms. Menendez’s health issues, which were previously unknown.

“We are of course, concerned about the seriousness and advanced stage of the disease,” Mr. Menendez said in a statement. “She will require follow up surgery and possibly radiation treatment.”

While Mr. Menendez’s trial began this week at the Southern District of New York, Ms. Menendez’s trial is tentatively set for July, though that timeline is subject to change depending on treatment.

The senator’s office said Ms. Menendez is facing Grade Three cancer, which, according to the National Cancer Institute, is likely to grow and spread aggressively. The press release did not disclose other details about Ms. Menendez’s prognosis.

The Menendezes stand accused of allegedly accepting bribes including gold bars and wads of cash to advance Egypt’s interests, leveraging Mr. Menendez’s role in the Senate to do so.

At the trial, Mr. Mendendez’s attorney, Ali Weitzman, pinned the accusations on Ms. Menendez, saying in opening statements Wednesday that she did not inform her husband of “what she was asking others to give her.”

“He did not know of the gold bars that existed in that closet,” Mr. Weitzman said at trial, according to the New York Times, adding that Mr. Menendez is a “lifelong public servant” who “took no bribes.