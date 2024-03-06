Boebert Leads Charge To Recall Colorado Secretary of State Following Supreme Court Ruling in Trump Case

‘The fact that you’re still acting like a petulant child because you don’t like Trump is just pathetic,’ Congresswoman Lauren Boebert says.

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is among a group of Colorado Republicans seeking to push for a recall election against Secretary of State Jena Griswold of Colorado over her attempt to bar President Trump from the ballot.

Monday, the Supreme Court ruled unanimously that Colorado couldn’t remove Mr. Trump from the ballot under the 14th Amendment’s insurrection clause. Ms. Griswold had led efforts to kick Mr. Trump off the ballot in the state, citing the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

Now, Ms. Boebert is spearheading a charge to remove Ms. Griswold from the ballot in the state, writing in a letter that Ms. Griswold’s efforts are “a stain on our Republic and an outright embarrassment to Coloradans and Americans.”

“Instead of using your platform as Secretary of State to promote free and fair elections in an unbiased manner, you made a selfish political decision to rig the primary election against Donald J. Trump,” Ms. Boebert wrote in her letter.

Ms. Boebert concluded that she and her allies were “actively building a grassroots coalition of Coloradans and Americans to begin the process of holding you accountable,” adding that “All legal options available to us will be considered, including a formal recall effort.”

Under Colorado law, Ms. Boebert and her allies will need to collect 621,000 signatures to force a recall election on a petition that Ms. Boebert is already circulating.

Ms. Griswold responded to the unanimous Court ruling against her, saying she was “disappointed” in a“decision stripping states of the authority to enforce Section 3 of the 14th Amendment for federal candidates.”

“Colorado should be able to bar oath-breaking insurrections from our ballot,” Ms. Griswold said in a tweet.

Ms. Boebert responded, saying that the Court “threw out this idiotic and unconstitutional argument,” adding, “You have no business in the Secretary of State’s office.”

“The fact that you’re still acting like a petulant child because you don’t like Trump is just pathetic,” Ms. Boebert said.

Ms. Boebert’s recall effort comes as the embattled congresswoman is fighting to remain in Congress in the Super Tuesday voting happening in the state.

Ms. Boebert moved districts in an attempt to avoid running against her Democratic opponent in 2022, Adam Frisch, again. However, it’s not clear that she is a shoo-in to win the GOP primary at her new district.

It also comes as Ms. Boebert’s family once again finds itself in the public eye. Ms. Bobert’s eldest son, Tyler Boebert, was arrested in late February and faces 22 charges, including felonies, connected to a string of thefts at Rifle, Colorado.

One of the victims Mr. Boebert allegedly stole from “literally has nothing,” according to an interview with police. She was reportedly saving the $75 in cash and two Venmo debit cards for brain surgery.

Mr. Boebert, who became a father last year, is set to appear in court on April 11. Ms. Boebert said in a statement that “As an adult and father, Tyler will take responsibility for his actions and should be held accountable for poor decisions just like any other citizen.”