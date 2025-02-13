Boobirds Come for Taylor Swift in Cautionary Tale About Superstardom

With Super Bowl boobirds ringing in her ears, Taylor Swift’s transformation from “Miss Americana” to a polarizing figure is cresting. Expect the taunting to follow the 35-year-old winner of over 300 awards, validating her initial reluctance to enter the political fray — and, yet again, warning about the price of fame.

The Chicago Bulls star, Michael Jordan, avoided partisanship, saying, “Republicans buy sneakers, too.” Some of the boos that rained on Ms. Swift are rooted in politics. Some are due to her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, of the Kansas City Chiefs. A lot of the grousers are just mean kids who dislike the pretty and popular ones.

Ms. Swift’s politics have drawn speculation since 2016 when, at 16, she launched her self-titled album. She ignored inquiries and focused on writing music, singing, and strumming the guitar. That dedication helped her break out of the country world and become a superstar with broad appeal.

“I feel like at 22,” Ms. Swift told the host of “Late Show,” David Letterman, in 2012, “it’s my right to vote, but it’s not my right to tell other people what to do.” After President Trump’s first two years in office, she was described as “breaking her silence” after prodding from Democrats to take a stand.

Ms. Swift professed a personal impetus to speak out on women’s issues. She won a sexual assault case against a radio DJ, David Mueller, for putting his hand under her skirt at a 2013 concert and groping her behind, inspiring young fans to stand up for themselves, too.

In the 2018 election, Ms. Swift endorsed two Democratic candidates in her native Tennessee. “In the past,” she wrote on Instagram, “I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions. But due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now.”

Ms. Swift endorsed President Biden in 2020. Last year, when she backed Vice President Harris, Mr. Trump wrote on Truth Social, “I hate Taylor Swift!” Following the Super Bowl loss of Mr. Kelce’s Chiefs on Sunday, the president again tweaked her on the platform.

“Trump gets massive cheers at the Super Bowl,” Mr. Trump wrote, “while Taylor Swift gets booed.” Indeed, each time Ms. Swift appeared on the Superdome’s jumbotron, catcalls erupted. It must be noted that the Chiefs were playing the Philadelphia Eagles, whose fans take pride in surliness.

In August, a nationwide survey of more than 1,200 fans by aGamble.com found Eagles fans judged the “rudest” in the NFL. But despite that status in multiple polls, the Eagles haven’t rated as the most hated team of late. That distinction, by tradition, goes to the team envied for success at that moment.

BetOnline.ag analysis of X in September found that most rage posts were indeed aimed at the Chiefs. They have made five Super Bowl appearances since 2018, winning three. On Sunday, they fell short in their bid to become the first team to score a straight triple.

Ms. Swift’s great success also inspires jealousy. That green-eyed monster, mixed with a political stance that alienates half the country, resulted in Sunday’s outbursts. A football fan may not be able to take home 14 Grammy Awards or sell over 200 million records, but even the tone-deaf can jeer.

In an interview on SiriusXM, an Eagles star running back, Saquon Barkley, recalled being perplexed by the reaction to Ms. Swift’s attendance at the Super Bowl. “I don’t get it,” he said. “I don’t get why she was getting hate there.”

Hate ought not be part of fandom, but Bronx cheers are. President George W. Bush recalled preparing to throw the first pitch for Game 3 of the World Series six weeks after the 9/11 attacks when the Yankee star, Derek Jeter, offered a warning. “Don’t bounce it,” he said. “They’ll boo you.”

The difference between presidents or players and Ms. Swift is she isn’t in the game. She’s expressing her opinion and living the American dream, which are the rights of any citizen. She might expect some goodwill for her contributions. Her “Swift’s Eras Tour” is projected to generate close to $5 billion in consumer spending in America alone.

As role models go, Ms. Swift makes a strong case; as an artist, her success is undeniable. Opponents are free to boo because of her fame, fortune, or opinions. When they do, it pays to be mindful that they’re taunting an American original whose talent will forever set her far above the crowd.