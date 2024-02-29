The New York Sun

Booth From Iconic ‘Sopranos’ Finale — Scene of Tony Soprano’s Last Supper — Up For Auction

‘The time has come. All good things sometimes need an upgrade. The famous Sopranos booth is getting a much-needed face-lift,’ the restaurant said in a Facebook post.

HBO
The finale scene from HBO's 'Sopranos' Series. HBO
It’s been about 17 years since the last episode of “The Sopranos” aired, and now the restaurant where the final scene of the show was filmed is auctioning off the famous booth where Tony Soprano and his family last dined.

Holsten’s ice cream parlor and restaurant at Bloomfield, New Jersey has listed the booth on eBay. At time of writing the bid was at $5,700, though with four days left in the auction it could well go up before everything is said and done.

“The time has come.  All good things sometimes need an upgrade.  The famous Sopranos booth is getting a much needed face-lift,” the restaurant said in a Facebook post.

The owners went on to explain that “we don’t want to do this. But the integrity of the booths are now compromised. They have been repaired many times and this furniture is over 60 years old.”

“Obviously, we do not want to do this, however it has come to a point where they are structurally not safe anymore as a whole and we need to think about the safety of our patrons first,” the post reads.

For those worried that they might be changing the iconic locale too much, the owners promised that “we aren’t going to change the nostalgia of our beloved shoppe… we aren’t crazy.”

“Just polishing up the place,” the owners said.

