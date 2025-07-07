Border Patrol Agents Kill Armed Suspect After Ambush at Texas Patrol Annex

A person wearing tactical gear and carrying a rifle opened fire at Border Patrol agents as they arrived at a Border Patrol annex facility in Texas’s Rio Grande Valley on Monday.

Agents and local police officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect and killed him. No federal agents sustained injuries, but one McAllen police officer was wounded and is listed in stable condition, according to Fox News.

Authorities suspect the attack was a deliberate ambush on Border Patrol officials.

“This morning, an individual opened fire at the entrance of the United States Border Patrol sector annex in McAllen, Texas,” reads a statement from Homeland Security officials provided to Fox. “Both Border Patrol agents and local police helped neutralize the shooter. This is an ongoing investigation led by the FBI.”

McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez identified the suspect as 27-year-old Ryan Luis Mosqueda during a press conference Monday morning.

Mr. Rodriguez said that Mosqueda had Michigan identification, and that his vehicle, with additional weapons inside, was found at the facility’s parking lot with unintelligible writing scrawled across it in spray paint.

“There are some messages we don’t understand on a vehicle,” he said. “It may be some Latin words on it, but I don’t know if they’re necessarily related to the reason he’s here or have any relationship at all with regard to why this happened.”

The chief also said that Mosqueda had been reported missing early Monday morning from an address in nearby Weslaco. “An hour or so later, he was at that particular location opening fire on the federal building,” he said.

A motive for the attack was not immediately known.

The shootout comes just days after another incident led to a Texas Police officer being shot in the neck near ICE’s Prairieland detention facility in Alvarado, Texas.

Nearly a dozen masked individuals, some of whom were also wearing tactical gear, had arrived at the facility and started vandalizing cars in the parking lot before setting off fireworks to lure out officers before opening fire, according to CBS News.

Last month, an ICE facility in Portland, Oregon was the scene of a riot in which two protestors were arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

“We are closely monitoring the attacks on DHS detention facilities in Prairieland, TX, and Portland, OR, and are coordinating with the USAOs [United States Attorney’s Offices] and our law enforcement partners,” Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a recent post on X.

“The Department has zero tolerance for assaults on federal officers or property and will bring the full weight of the law against those responsible.”

As the Trump administration continues to take a hardline approach to illegal immigration, those in opposition have found ways to track ICE Agents as they conduct their sweeps to round up migrants.

Last week, ICEblock, an app designed to report sightings of agents rose to the top of the list of free downloads in the Apple App Store.

The crowd-sourced platform, which was launched in April and first reported on last week by CNN, left administration officials to call out the news organization for being “reckless and irresponsible.”

“Advertising an app that basically paints a target on federal law enforcement officers’ backs is sickening,” ICE’s Acting Director Todd M. Lyons said in a statement.

“My officers and agents are already facing a 500% increase in assaults, and going on live television to announce an app that lets anyone zero in on their locations is like inviting violence against them with a national megaphone.”