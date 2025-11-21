The Police Blotter: Botox Bilker and Beau Cheated Beautician Out of $3K Worth of Injections

The customer showed up with an ‘uneven face’ from a previous botched procedure and after receiving 3 filler injections — she and her crime partner fled in an Uber, sending the beautician-cum-vigilante ‘running after them’.

Since its inception in the 1830s, the Sun has chronicled crime in the mean streets of the City that Never Sleeps, and to this day, the police blotter – or its digital equivalent – offers fascinating snapshots into lives gone wrong in the myriad neighborhoods of the five boroughs. Our aim here is to chronicle the more curious criminal incidents across New York City that, with local news coverage in retreat, may not otherwise come under a spotlight.

Please remember when perusing this blotter that arrests do not constitute guilt, and all suspects are innocent until proven guilty. Moreover, the reported items are merely a snapshot of a criminal matter– what is known at the time of publishing. In most cases, the persons arrested for breaking the law haven’t been convicted (yet). It’s also possible that the charges brought against them may be reduced or even withdrawn.

MANHATTAN

Upper East Side: Sticky Postal Thief Caught Fishing Checks Out of Mailbox With Mouse Glue Traps

Go-Go Gadget belt snatcher!

A suspected postal pilferer was busted deploying a glue contraption from his belt. The 28-year-old accused was eyed back at around midnight on October 9, hovering over a U.S. Postal Service mailbox standing on Third Avenue and East 90th Street.

The accused was seen engaging in what’s known as “fishing,” plucking mail from the latched slot “using a glue trap attached to the end of a belt,” according to the criminal complaint.

He allegedly zipped away on a Zhilo moped. Authorities say the suspect fled down “the wrong way” going against cars traveling on a one-way street and “weaving in and out of traffic… at a high rate of speed.” He then is said to have stopped on Second Avenue where he was seen standing next to another mailbox, where he allegedly attempted to use the glue-trap belt to grab more envelopes, according to the report.

He would repeat this same process on East 85th Street and Second Avenue where another mailbox was relieved of some of its sent mail.

After the perpetrator rode off from his suspected third targeted mailbox, cops swooped in. Upon searching him, they found “a number of pieces of mail” — including four checks — that reportedly bore other peoples’s’ names and addresses that had been plucked from the mailboxes.

They also took into evidence the suspect’s belt that was described as holding a “number of glue traps” concocted from a “sticky substance” matching that used in “mouse traps”, the papers say.

The accused faces criminal tampering, criminal possession of stolen property and reckless driving.

Chinatown: Molester Busted for Impersonating a Masseur

A pervert was caught months after sexually violating a woman during a massage. The 47-year-old was allegedly performing the massage sans a license, authorities confirmed.

They say the sicko allegedly went too far with an unsuspecting woman client back on June 5. The man was allegedly inside a 9th Avenue location at around 5 p.m. that day and accused of having “placed his fingers on her anus,” according to the criminal complaint.

He also allegedly tried to “grab her breast” before the woman ended the session and fled.

The suspect managed to elude capture for several months until he was nabbed on October 1. He was subsequently hit with sexual abuse and unauthorized practice of a profession, the papers say.

He has since pleaded not guilty at his arraignment, court records show.

BRONX

Fordham Heights: Gal Crows ‘I’ll Have Someone Come Hurt You’ While Inflicting Building Worker With a Broom and Mop Beatdown

A building worker was clobbered by a berserk woman swinging the janitor’s broom and mop as weapons.

At around 11 a.m. on October 1, the 20-year-old unhinged woman allegedly aimed her fury at a 33-year-old man who worked inside a residential edifice located on Grand Concourse and East 182nd Street. She’s described as first grabbing hold of a broom and whacking the worker; striking him in the left eye.

Then, the pugilist allegedly lobbed a threat, according to the criminal complaint. “When you get off — I’ll have someone come hurt you,” the man’s attacker allegedly raged, before adding, “I got you!”

The woman then took hold of a mop and using it “like a spear” cold-clocked her target with the head of the cleaning tool. When reached by the Sun, the victim confirmed he was recovering but remained tight-lipped. “I know about this, but can’t speak on anything because it’s building policy.”

The suspect was taken into custody shortly after the broom and mop bout and slapped with assault, menacing, criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest and harassment.

The assailant pleaded not guilty when she was arraigned and is expected to appear back in court come late December, court records show.

Crotona Park East: Triggerman Points Pretend Pistol to Declare: ‘I’m Gonna Kill Everyone Here!’

A tough pulled a pretend pistol on a man and threatened to not only off him but everybody in the vicinity.

The 58-year-old was squaring off with a man inside an apartment located inside a building moored on Bryant Avenue and Jennings Street back at around 9 a.m. on October 1.

During the morning showdown, the accused drew a 9mm pistol at the rival and allegedly didn’t mince words, belting, “Get the f— out of here! I’m gonna f—ing kill you. I don’t give a f—. Get the f— out!”

As the victim ran down several flights of stairs — the maniac allegedly trailed him while waving the fake gun and grousing: “I’m gonna kill you! I’m gonna kill everyone here!”

When the cops arrived, they managed to bring the gunman under arrest and then searched his apartment. While canvassing the man’s bedroom, cops say they found the suspected real-looking pistol stowed underneath the his bed. They also discovered another pretend pistol — this one inside a dresser drawer.

Both “guns” were described by authorities as “imitation” but lacking “an orange tip” and therefore “resembled” a real 9mm pistol.

The suspect was brought up on menacing, weapons and harassment raps.

Court records show the accused pleaded his innocence, court records show.

QUEENS

South Ozone Park: Tourist Hosed for Hundreds by Pirate Cabbie

A tourist was taken for hundreds by two hack hustlers.

The 46-year-old crooked cabbie allegedly saw his mark standing at John F. Kennedy Airport’s Terminal 1 back at around midnight on August 15.



In a New York minute, the visitor was met by the accused who took his suitcase and packed it into the car’s trunk. That man sat with the unsuspecting victim in the backseat while the driver started to hit the gas.

As the car was in motion, the suspect attendant learned his passenger simply needed a short one-mile lift to Terminal 5 that he could have easily walked to or hopped on an AirTrain for a 5 to 10 minute ride to his destination. Instead, he was in the mystery taxi as the suspect set the price: a whopping $500 fare.

“I cannot drop you at Terminal 5 because of construction,” the suspect allegedly informed the passenger, according to the criminal complaint. “But the ride is going to be $398 and you give me $99 as a tip.”

The passenger claims he saw the accused lock the doors in order to “prevent [the passenger] from leaving.”

Now seemingly trapped, the passenger produced $500 and handed the cash to the suspect seated next to him. The suspect returned to give the passenger $2.

“Hey, you handed me two dollars instead of hundred dollar bills,” the suspect allegedly groused.

So the passenger doled out $200.

The offering of the last two C-notes apparently appeased the suspects who then unlocked the doors and allowed the passenger to exit. Authorities caught up to the backseat bandit but the driver remains outstanding, the papers say.

The nabbed suspect faces unlawful imprisonment, fraudulent accosting and unlawful solicitation of ground transportation services.

Corona: Trio Swarm and Gash Human Target Who Tried Ducking Into Subway Station for Refuge

The alpha of three brutes who chased down and gutted an innocent went berserk before barricading himself.

“I’m going to break his jaw because he told you,” the apparent gang leader blurted after declaring he would “shoot” and “kill” their prey. “I’m breaking his jaw. I’m f—ing him up.”

The vicious vows took place minutes before 6 p.m. on October 7, where the 43-year-old victim fled into the underground train station on 74th Street and Broadway.

Minutes after reaching the train station, the leader’s two crime partners quickly tenderized the victim with a series of punches and kicks to his body, according to the criminal complaint.

The accused then drew a sharp object and slashed the victim’s face and stabbed him in the back of his head. The same warpath deviant then allegedly stomped on the man while stating, “I told y’all, I was serious. I’m not playing.”

The victim was found lying in a pool of his own blood — with his cheek slashed, cuts and bruises all about his body and a puncture wound to his head. He was treated and recovered from his mortal wounds at Elmhurst Hospital.

The three fled the station; each in different directions. But hustling officers found the alleged leader who tried to duck inside of a building on 41st Avenue near 73rd Street.

A standoff ensued but after a brief negotiation with cops — the suspect surrendered. However, the two other assailants remain outstanding and are being pursued at the time of this publication.

The accused has been convicted before for criminal possession of stolen property. While the suspect pleaded not guilty at his arraignment he is expected to return back to court on January 14, court records show.

Flushing: Gatekeeping Pimp Perp Dinged After Cops Raid Basement Bordello

The john could score for a C-note.

But he wasn’t a john. He was an undercover NYPD Vice cop testing the sex pool.

“Chica-Chica,” a short-haired woman clad in a one-piece brown body suit chirped as the undercover officer donning plain clothes walked by on the corner of 88th Street and Roosevelt Avenue.

It was just past 3 a.m. on September 20, as the improvising cop answered back with a question of his own: “How much?”

The woman allegedly replied: “$100.”

With the price agreed on — the undercover trailed the woman into a two-story brick building. They walked through a black metal framed door and stepped downward toward the basement. They were met by the suspect who was playing gatekeeper. He maintained a position next to a bed, manned multiple two-way radios and wrote notes on a sheet of paper.

After some Spanish was spoken between the woman and the alleged pimp, the cop was given a pass to proceed. The lair was a dimly lit space, carved into small makeshift rooms that were divided by cloth curtains, according to the criminal complaint.

He witnessed two different men being led to separate rooms by two ladies. The undercover was directed to one of the rooms.

Upon reaching the tiny space with the bed, the woman allegedly verified the $100 for sex agreement. But the undercover cut short the intimate exchange, when he “made an excuse to leave,” the papers say.

The woman then messaged another person on her own radio and the undercover believes it had something to do with “police” and “ICE”.

The suspect allegedly made his way to their room and is described as holding it closed, preventing the undercover cop from leaving “for several minutes” while he dialogued on a two-way radio.

Ultimately, the man relented and the undercover cop was free to exit out of the basement. Four days later at around 8 p.m., the same detective returned back for another try at the same location.

He was greeted by a different brunette woman who was wearing a short black dress. This woman allegedly said she “performed massages” for $100.

The undercover said he was interested.

Again, he was led into the same building and after knocking a couple times on the black metal door, the pimp suspect, again clutching a radio, opened the door.

The detective was led to a room where the conversation turned more direct. The woman “agreed to have sex” with him for $100. And again before indulging in any physical contact, the detective “made an excuse to leave the basement”.



As he walked out the suspect at the front door spoke to the woman in Spanish and soon the detective and the woman were “allowed” to leave, according to the complaint. The hanky-panky came to an end at around 11:15 p.m. on October 6. That’s when the detective and other Vice cops raided the location and nabbed three girls and four men.

Among the items they inventoried at the basement bordello there were “numerous condoms” and “personal lubricants” stashed in the “curtained off areas” away from the beds. There were also three two-way radios littered about the premises and a machete found on the floor by the suspect’s front door sill and a stun gun resting on a table in one of the curtained-off spaces.

They also seized two small notepads that “appeared to be a ledger(s)”. On one of them, the complaint details, was the date written in Spanish, along with a list of women’s names alongside “different tally marks”.

The alleged pimp also had multiple keys on him as well as $520 in his pants pocket.

He was brought up on promoting along with permitting prostitution plus weapons charges.

BROOKLYN

Gravesend: ‘I Could Have Been Making Plans for His Funeral’: Brooklyn Bridge Climbing Dad Blames Social Media for Egging on Son’s Dangerous Act

His son was supposed to be in class at college.

The father, who had dropped his son off at Montclair State University on October 14, was dumbfounded when he learned the teenager had been caught climbing the Brooklyn Bridge.

“That was dumb that he climbed the Brooklyn Bridge on video,” the 52-year-old machinist told the Sun. “It was a shock to me.

“I don’t know what was going on in this kid’s head.”

Mostly, he is grateful that his son wasn’t harmed. “He could have fallen from there and then I could have been making plans for his funeral,” he noted somberly. “That would have killed me more than this happening.”

Why did he do it?

His father said that his son told him he was trying to reach the “highest point” on the bridge, and this ticked him off.

“I told him ‘That is so dumb of you,’” he said, recounting their exchange. “As a father you never want to hear something like this.”

And in the digital age where you can be amongst so many with a couple button presses on your smartphone — the young urban trekker had a crowd amping him up in real time. “He was on WhatsApp and there were people who were encouraging him to do it,” he explained. “They’re [sic] on there saying ‘Next one you do – I’ll go with you.”

The 18-year-old who allegedly was playing hooky that day at around 10:30 a.m. traipsing the cables of the Manhattan tower that connects the East River to Brooklyn. Disturbed witnesses called 911.

Once he scaled into Brooklyn, officers took the suspect into custody. He was subsequently hit with reckless endangerment, obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest and trespassing. He has since pleaded not guilty at his arraignment.

Still, the father isn’t waiting for Lady Justice’s clock. He’s taken hold of his son’s phone and saved all the videos on a disk (he didn’t want to have his son “hate me even more” for deleting his material).

“Right now, he does not have access to the internet,” his father stressed. But in time, the father plans to return his son’s privileges back to him. The brush with the law has already inspired his son to seek out a new career path: military service.

He said: “I took him to meet with the Navy and the Air Force and they told us that he has to get this cleared first.”

Sheepshead Bay: Botox Bilker Caught 2 Years After Skipping Out on $3K Beauty Tab

She stiffed one too many beauticians.

A grifter hoping to be gorgeous was allegedly dodging the law after she ditched payment on a pricy treatments inside a salon.

“I was running after them and took videos and pictures,” the victimized woman who administered the three hyaluronic acid fillers to the crook told the Sun.

She had shown up all innocent alongside her boyfriend back on December 9, 2023. The 40-year-old admits it wasn’t the wisest to try being a vigilante in that moment.

“I ran up to them and jumped on the car,” she said. “You know now I think you never know what people can do,” she reflected. “Maybe she has a knife or maybe she has a gun.”

It started off as any other new customer. The beautician sat with the woman and her boyfriend to have a consultation. “We discussed the procedures and they agree that she wanted them on her face – because her face was a little bit uneven.”

That, the beautician suspects, was from a previous botched treatment that the woman suffered before stepping into her rented space inside a salon located on Voorhies Avenue and Sheepshead Bay Road. “I was going to balance her face and so I did three injections and after we’re done with the procedure I gave her the bill,” the beautician explained.

The cost was $1,850, according to the criminal complaint. But the beautician explained it was actually closer to $3,000 when you add “my services” for administering the injections.

So-called “derma fillers” run on average about $715 a syringe, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

The “filled” customer designated her boyfriend to float the tab.

But when he swiped his credit card, the transaction was rejected. Her customer then allegedly vowed to retrieve her credit card in their car parked outside and left the beau staying put in the salon.

Minutes clicked by and the woman didn’t reappear with the plastic. Then, the beautician recalls, the boyfriend suddenly stood up while talking on his cell phone.

“That’s when I realized this is probably going to be a fraud,” she said. So she trailed him and with her phone snapped pictures and recorded video. The beautician said she filed a report at a police precinct on Staten Island. The suspect apparently roamed free for two years until she was nabbed on October 7.

The beautician believes the suspected beauty shot swindler tried to get over another treatment without paying. “The officer called me and told me that she did the same thing to someone else,” she said.

When the suspect appeared in court to be arraigned on October 8, she pleaded not guilty to grand larceny and theft of services, court records show. However, the next day it appears the raps were set aside to grant her the chance to complete a diversion program.

STATEN ISLAND

Westerleigh: Man Accused of Skimming Jewish School for $60K Real Estate Donation

He never closed.

A man purportedly responsible for stewarding donations to the Congregation Bnos Chaya School in Mid Island was exposed for allegedly pocketing a substantial sum.

Sometime between September 11, 2020 and January 19, 2021, the 69-year-old suspect logged $60,000 meant to be donated to purchase a real estate property, according to the criminal complaint.

But the accused, allegedly shirking his duty, “stole” the greenbacks. He did so inside a home facing directly opposite an Army National Guard Recruiting Office by brokering a sale of a property that apparently never took place.

In fact, the papers say, the suspect allegedly “represented the seller” of a property. But when it came time to cinch a purchase of a property, the authorities say, “said closing never took place”.

And not only did the deal never happen, but the suspect “did not return” $60,000 – keeping it for his own indulgence, according to the complaint. On September 25, cops formally brought a raft of grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property charges. (The same suspect was also arrested on April 10 for similar charges.)

The alleged thief appeared in court for his arraignment where he pleaded not guilty. He’s expected to return on November 25 and December 16 for each case, court records show.

Todt Hill: Deviant Duo Lock Resident Out of Bedroom, Fleece $12,500 and Flee

They knew where the money was stashed.

Two suspects were allegedly inside of a home on Delaware near Overlook Streets back at around 4 a.m. on August 23.

The pair, being a 20-year-old man and his unaccounted-for cohort, were allegedly in the home and locked out a victim from their bedroom, according to the criminal complaint.

For “several minutes” the suspects allegedly swiped wads of cash stored in a trunk and more resting on a nightstand. And once flush with the funds, they skipped out.

In total, the accused became richer by taking $12,000 from a trunk and another $500 resting on a nightstand.

Cops nabbed one of the suspects on October 16. He was slapped with burglary, grand larceny, petit larceny, criminal possession of stolen property and trespassing.



The lone captured crook pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and is due back in court on December 16, court records show.