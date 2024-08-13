Break-In at Trump Campaign Office in Virginia Under Investigation

Law enforcement officials are looking into a break-in at an office used by President Trump’s campaign at Ashburn, Virginia.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that it was investigating the incident, which it said occurred around 9 p.m. on Sunday.

It was unknown if anything was taken from the office which is used by Trump’s campaign. The property is also the Virginia 10th District Republican Committee’s headquarters.

According to law enforcement, surveillance video captured a suspect in the office wearing a dark baseball cap, dark clothing, and holding a backpack.

Loudoun County Sheriff, Mike Chapman, said in a statement, “It is rare to have the office of any political campaign or party broken into.”

“We are determined to identify the suspect, investigate why it happened, and determine what may have been taken as well as what may have been left behind,” he added.

The break-in comes just days after the Trump campaign said it was the subject of a hack, which it claimed was carried out by Iranian-backed hackers. The FBI said it is investigating the hack and spear-phishing attempts that targeted Vice President Harris’s campaign as well.