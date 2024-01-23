The New York Sun

Break-Ins, Theft, Armed Robberies: In-N-Out Location Forced To Close Amid Surging Oakland Crime

Despite Oakland’s location being ‘busy and profitable,’ the company said the move is to protect its employees, who have been ‘regularly victimized’ by the area’s crime.

Oakland’s surging crime is forcing the city’s only In-N-Out Burger location to close, putting a national spotlight on the city’s already damaged reputation and signaling a new willingness among businesses there to call out crime as the reason for closing. 

“Despite taking repeated steps to create safer conditions, our Customers and Associates are regularly victimized by car break-ins, property damage, theft, and armed robberies,” the chain announced in a statement, adding that the restaurant, which has been in operation for more than 18 years, will have its last day of business on March 24. 

Citing the “ongoing issues with crime,” In-N-out’s chief operating officer, Denny Warnick, acknowledged that “that this closure negatively impacts our Associates and their families.” 

Crime data from the city’s police department indicates that from 2022 to 2023, violent crime in Oakland increased by 21 percent, burglary by 23 percent, and motor vehicle thefts by 44 percent. In September, businesses in the area went on strike to “demand lower crime rates” and better use of public safety resources.

In-N-Out employees will be given a severance package or the option to transfer to another location, the company said. 

“This location remains a busy and profitable one for the company, but our top priority must be the safety and wellbeing of our Customers and Associates — we cannot ask them to visit or work in an unsafe environment,” Mr. Warnick said.

Ms. Hroncich is from Pittsburgh and a graduate of Hillsdale College. Her work has appeared in the Wall Street Journal, the Federalist, and The Daily Signal.

