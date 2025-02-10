Breakfast Bandits Whisk Up Egg Heist from Seattle Restaurant

The shortage, due to the bird flu outbreak, is causing chaos, with grocery limits and restaurant surcharges as criminals take matters into their own hands.

People are scrambling to get a good deal on eggs as prices for the kitchen staple continues with some even whisking them away from fridge cases at restaurants.

More than 500 eggs were snatched by a pair of bandits from the kitchen of the Luna Park Cafe in West Seattle, according to a report from KOMO News.

Two men were seen on surveillance video entering a refrigerated shed at the café and removing boxes and loading them onto a van, police officials told the local news outlet.

Among the items stolen were a total of 540 eggs, valued at nearly $400, bacon, ground beef, blueberries, and liquid egg product. The total value of the pilfered items is estimated to be about $780.

The thieves sped off with their bounty but were spotted again by a cafe employee who had arrived in the early morning hours and saw the van had returned and one of the men was milling about the shed before he hopped back into the vehicle and fled the scene.

As an outbreak of bird flu has decimated flocks of egg-laying hens, the supply for the item has dwindled, leading to a spike in prices and stories implementing policies to prevent consumers from hoarding.

“Due to ongoing issues with the supply of eggs, we are currently limiting egg purchases to one dozen per customer, per day, in all Trader Joe’s stores across the country,” Nakia Rohde, a spokeswoman for the grocery chain recently said to ABC27.

Other grocery store chains, including Kroger and ALDI, have also instituted limits on egg purchases nationwide. The egg shortages are affecting restaurants as well. Waffle House has announced a temporary surcharge of $0.50 on all egg orders due to the significant increase in costs.

News of the theft in Seattle comes days after a total of 100,000 eggs, valued at $40,000 were stolen from a distribution center for Pete & Gerry’s Organics, according to a report from the Pennsylvania State Police who are asking for the public’s help in locating the thieves.