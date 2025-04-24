Bridgehampton Beekeeper Arrested for Hiding Role in ‘94 Rwandan Genocide

Federal authorities say he oversaw mass murder and rape in his native country, lied about it in visa applications.

A third-generation beekeeper from Rwanda was arrested in his Bridgehampton home early Thursday for allegedly hiding his role in the 1994 Rwandan genocide, federal authorities announced.

Faustin Nsabumukunzi, 65, is charged with making false statements in his applications for a visa, green card, and U.S. citizenship.

“As alleged, Nsabumukunzi repeatedly lied to conceal his involvement in the horrific Rwandan genocide while seeking to become a lawful permanent resident and citizen of the United States,” stated United States Attorney John J. Durham for the Eastern District of New York.

In 1994, Mr. Nsabumukunzi was accused of serving as a “Sector Councilor” in Kibirizi, Rwanda, at the start of a genocide that would kill an estimated 800,000 ethnic Tutsis and moderate Hutus in three months, according to the indictment. He had used his position to oversee “the violence and killings of Tutsis in his local sector of Kibirizi and directed groups of armed Hutus to kill Tutsis,” according to the indictment.

Nsabumukunzi set up roadblocks and ordered armed Hutus to kill Tutsis who were in hiding, according to the indictment.

“Nsabumukunzi also facilitated the rape of Tutsi women by verbally encouraging Hutumen to do so,” according to the indictment. He was convicted of genocide in absentia by the Rwandan court, according to court filings.

Nsabumukunzi will appear in U.S. District Court in Central Islip this afternoon. He faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

In a 2006 New York Times article, “For the Love of Bees, and a New Life,” Nsabumukunzi said he worked as a beekeeper in his native Rwanda, where he supervised a team of 150 beekeepers and taught apiculture at several universities. He had also designed a bee box that had become “widely used” throughout Africa. He immigrated to Houston in 2004 after spending a decade in various refugee camps.

He relocated with his wife and three sons to Bridgehampton, where he worked for The Hamptons Honey Company in Water Mill, NY.

“Having lost more than 200 relatives to the violence in Rwanda, Mr. Nsabumukunzi said that he no longer has roots there. But as he rebuilds his life and his dreams in America, he said he was glad that he did not have to leave bees behind as well,” the New York Times wrote.

In December 2022, a fire destroyed the Nsabumukunzi family’s Bridgehampton home. A GoFundMe page was set up to help Nsabumukunzi and his family with living expenses.

In 1994, nearly one million Rwandans were killed by the Hutu-led government in their efforts to eradicate the Tutsi minority.

Mr. Nsabumukunzi, a Hutu, and his wife, a Tutsi, along with their three sons, had been refugees since 1994.

“Our family moved to Ivory Coast in West Africa during the war and we were unable to fully settle there since Ivory Coast itself broke into war, which resulted in our relocation in 2004 to the United States,” said Thierry Balihuta in a 2021 profile in the Sag Harbor Express.

As of 2021, Mr. Nsabumukunzi owned a landscaping company.