‘Bring It On’: Hochul Declares ‘War’ on the GOP as Texas Redistricting Fight Goes National

The governor of New York, Kathy Hochul, is declaring “war” on the Republican Party as Texas pushes forward with a plan to eliminate five Democratic House seats via redistricting and other GOP-led states consider doing the same. Ms. Hochul says New York’s independent redistricting board needs to be shut down or reformed so Albany Democrats can redraw their own state’s congressional map in response to the GOP’s maneuvering.

Democratic governors across the country — including Ms. Hochul, Governor Newsom, and Governor Pritzker — are being pressured by the party’s base to eliminate Republican-leaning congressional districts in their states.

On Monday, Ms. Hochul said she would back such a move as she was holding a press conference with Democratic members of the Texas House of Representatives who fled the state to delay Republican efforts to redraw its maps in the middle of the decade.

“These public servants are taking a stand — a strong stand — against a blatant power grab that’s happening in their state as we speak,” Ms. Hochul said. “This will have implications not just in Texas but for our entire nation and its future.”

Texas Republicans can redraw their maps through the legislative process. New York, however, has its district lines drawn every decade by a nonpartisan group, the Independent Redistricting Commission, which is made up of ten members who are required to not be registered with any political party. They are appointed by elected leaders of both parties in the executive and legislative branches.

Ms. Hochul says the commission — established via statewide ballot initiative in 2014 — needs to be abolished or reformed in such a way that the legislature can take over the map-drawing process.

“Yes,” the governor said when asked if she wanted to see the commission done away with entirely or made toothless. “I’m tired of fighting this fight with my hand tied behind my back. With all due respect to the good government groups, politics is a political process.”

“We’re sick and tired of being pushed around,” she added.

New York Democrats had their chance, however, to redraw the maps just before the 2022 midterms. The map they drew was ultimately thrown out because of the extreme advantage it gave to Democrats. A special master then redrew that original map, giving Republicans a fairer shot in a handful of the state’s 26 districts.

After the midterms, however, Democrats had another go at it thanks to a ruling from the state’s highest court. Ms. Hochul signed those districts into law for the 2024 elections, with smaller but impactful changes made to a number of district lines, allowing Democrats to pick up three seats last year.

Ms. Hochul could barely contain her anger at Republicans during the press conference on Monday for proposing to do pretty much the same thing she did two years earlier, saying that these redistricting fights were nothing short of a battle for the future of the United States.

“This is a war,” she declared. “We are at war, and that’s why the gloves are off and I say, ‘Bring it on.’”

The top congressional Republican from the Empire State, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik — who is considering a run for governor next year — ripped Ms. Hochul in a statement Monday. Ms. Stefanik’s district could be redrawn in a way that endangers her, or whichever Republican decides to run for the seat next year.

“Kathy Hochul’s pathetic press conference today shows she continues to put New Yorkers LAST,” Ms. Stefanik said. “In her own words, Kathy Hochul is hell bent on angrily spiting the New York State Constitution, the will of New York voters, good government groups, and the courts by dismantling fair and legal district lines.”