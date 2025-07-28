Britons Envying America a Leader Like Trump

For a long time — ever since he first came to our attention during the presidential campaign of 2016 and right up through his latest visit — it has been the habit of the British liberal elite to poke fun at Donald Trump. “That funny orange man” has ruined British comedy; if you’re a lazy, un-funny alleged comedian, as so many state-sponsored left-wing comedians often are over here, it’s become all you have to say to get a laugh.

Well, he who laughs last — or not at all, if one wasn’t on these idiots’ side — laughs longest, both metaphorically and literally. Now this same liberal elite are reaping what they sow as a good part of the British electorate looks on in envy at a leader who gives people what they want; specifically, the curbing of illegal mass migration, supported by anyone with common sense including, it transpires, legal migrants.

For us, it probably feels even more urgent than it does for you; America is a big country, but we are a small island. The new report from the Office for National Statistics predicts that the UK’s population will come close to 74 million by 2036; more than 90 percent of this increase of 6.6 million people will be due to migration, expected to bring in over 6 million persons in 15 years. That means a new city the size of Birmingham — the second largest in Britain — every three years.

Understandably, illegal immigration has become the foremost concern of the electorate; it has almost single-handedly driven the rise of the Reform Party, which looks set to wipe out both of the main parties at the next election, and is a great part of what makes the prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer, the most unpopular leader in modern times.

When he and President Macron had their recent tete-a-tete over how to “stop the boats,” which take off full of immigrants from the French coast to the English coast every day, they can’t have been aware of how ridiculously Ruritanian and ineffectual they appeared. Someone said of the Falklands conflict that it was like two bald men arguing over a comb; this was like two impotent men arguing over a condom.

One thing that Mr. Macron has over Sir Keir is the somewhat brusque treatment illegal migrants get in France compared to here. Over there, a few euros a day; over here, trips to safari parks and circuses, hundreds of thousands of pounds on fast food deliveries, gift cards, driving lessons, and over $13,00 on Netflix and Disney+ subscriptions.

An analysis recently produced by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation predicted that everyone in the UK will be worse off financially by 2030, with poor working families incomes declining twice as fast as middle and high earners; this is no time to be creating magic kingdoms for people who’ve put exactly zero into the welfare system.

The new gaslighting mantra from our establishment to make us accept this with docility is ““Britain was built by immigrants.” No, it wasn’t — it was built by the indigenous British working class. It’s true that we have been a beacon for those genuinely suffering religious and political persecution for a long time, though doubtful that the thousands of young men who currently travel through and reject numerous free European countries to get to Easy Street-on-Thames would qualify.

It’s true that Jewish immigration has been a blessing to this nation, as it is to all, and that in the post-War world, we were fortunate to receive a great wave of immigration from the Commonwealth, specifically the Caribbeans and Indians who helped build the National Health Service.

None of these groups, though, contained a sizable sub-section who hated Christian countries and culture. The current waves of Islamic immigration are different. Hostile to the West, not integrating, policing “their” districts, bothering Muslim and non-Muslim women alike who are not veiled, creating “gay-free” and “alcohol-free” zones in our capital city.

The relationship between our police force and the Islamic enclaves is scary; the rape gangs have taught us nothing, and women who have called the police after being sexually harassed by Muslim men will often receive nothing more than an assurance that the police will “have a word” with the local iman, who will in turn “have a word” with the congregation. Every weekend they march in the street in support of declared enemies of Britain, terrifying our tiny Jewish community.

Recently we commemorated the 20th anniversary of the 7/7 London bombings, when 52 persons were killed on public transport and hundreds were injured, by four Islamist terrorists from immigrant families. Many considered it somewhat shameful that the motivation and religion of the murderers was not mentioned during the official ceremonies, specifically the one led by the king.

As someone wrote on social media, “It is very difficult to remain loyal to a monarchy that talks about the deliberate murder of innocent people by Islamist terrorists as if it were a tragic accident, and then hails it as a positive catalyst for community cohesion. You are being badly advised, Your Majesty.”

We’re encouraged to try to see the ceaseless incoming boats as a compliment. Look, they love our language, they love our football, they prefer us to France. We have to concentrate on this because we can’t think about the other angle — that there are operatives on those boats who are planning to carry out terrorist atrocities that will make 7/7 look like a minor incident.

The barbarians never take a city until someone holds the gates open to them. It’s your own multicultural authorities who will do it for you, said the late, great Christopher Hitchens, who left Britain to live and speak freely in the USA. So we look at you, and we make jokes about your president, because he’s not holding the gates open to hundreds of thousands of men of fighting age who may well want to harm you and destroy everything you have built. A minority of us mock — but the majority are envious as hell.