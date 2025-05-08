Brooklyn Music School Linked to Roc Nation Accused of Misleading Students Into Debt

Students say they were promised a ‘debt free’ education but ended up with big bills.

New York City’s consumer protection agency is investigating Long Island University-Brooklyn following complaints by some students at its Roc Nation School of Music, Sports, and Entertainment who claim they have been surprised by big bills despite promises of a “debt free” education.

The partnership between the school and Roc Nation, the media company founded by Jay-Z, began enrolling students in the fall of 2021. The university promised 25 percent of enrolled students would be provided Roc Nation Hope Scholarships. “These scholars will graduate from the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment debt free, and will receive individualized support and mentorship,” a release announcing the new program stated.

But some students were surprised when they started receiving bills, as much as $39,000, Gothamist reported.

Muzik Duvell was one of those students who received an acceptance letter with the “debt free” promise. “I’m pleased to share that you have been awarded a Hope Full Tuition Scholarship for Fall 2021. This scholarship, combined with financial grants will allow you to graduate without debt,” the letter, which he shared on Facebook, stated. It did not mention anything about academic fees and housing costs not being covered. The university’s website shows on-campus housing can cost $5,220 to $10,314 a semester. Meal plans add between $2,643-$3,181 a semester to the bill.

Mr. Duvell told Gothamist he dropped out after accumulating $17,549 in debt. “I want to get my degree to break the generational chain of high school dropouts,” he told Gothamist. Instead, he is getting calls from debt collectors.

Language on the LIU website now states the Hope Scholarship offers a “tuition-free education” instead of a “debt-free education.”

The “debt free” claims were not the only unkept promises, some students allege. They say promised visits from stars like Rihanna and other Roc Nation artists never materialized. Others complained that they had to build their own recording studio because there wasn’t one when the school opened.

A former music professor at the university says the partnership with the company Jay-Z founded was intended to get more students interested in the school.

“They make these promises, and so they said, ‘F— it, we don’t want a small class. We’re going to admit everybody.’ And that’s what they did,” Kenyatta Beasley told Gothamist.

LIU and Roc Nation have not responded to requests for comment. The city’s Department of Consumer and Worker Protection released a statement to the New York Sun stating: “While we can’t discuss details of ongoing investigations, we urge students who feel they’ve been harmed by Roc Nation LIU’s conduct to reach out to us.”