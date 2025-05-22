Bruce Springsteen Prods President With New Live Album Including His Anti-Trump Rants from European Tour

New Jersey Rocker Bruce Springsteen is ratcheting up his tit-for-tat spat with President Trump, trolling him with the release of a new digital album which includes the political diatribes he made during a concert last week in England.

The new EP, “Land of Hopes and Dreams,” not only contains four songs from his May 14 concert in Manchester, but also includes multiple comments from “The Boss” about the current administration that were addressed to the crowd in England.

“In my home, the America I love, the America I’ve written about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration,” he said before launching into the song “Land of Hopes and Dreams.”

Later that night, he continued his diatribe against the Trump administration.

“There’s some very weird, strange and dangerous s*** going on out there right now,” Mr. Springsteen told concert goers. “In America, they are persecuting people for using their right to free speech and voicing their dissent. This is happening now. In America, the richest men are taking satisfaction and abandoning the world’s poorest children to sickness and death.”

The comments went viral across social media and apparently bruised the ego of the president, who railed against the songwriter on Truth Social, calling him “highly overrated.”

“I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States,” Mr. Trump wrote. “Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy.”

He also called Mr. Springsteen a “dried out ‘prune’ of a rocker” in his lengthy tirade and attacked President Biden in the same breath.

“Sleepy Joe didn’t have a clue as to what he was doing, but Springsteen is ‘dumb as a rock,’ and couldn’t see what was going on, or could he (which is even worse!),” he said. “This dried out ‘prune’ of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country, that’s just ‘standard fare.’ Then we’ll all see how it goes for him!”

Mr. Springsteen, a lifelong Democrat who campaigned for Vice President Harris last year, doubled down on his statements against the current administration. The comments continued to raise the ire of Mr. Trump, who on Monday said that he would launch an investigation against the rocker.

“HOW MUCH DID KAMALA HARRIS PAY BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN FOR HIS POOR PERFORMANCE DURING HER CAMPAIGN FOR PRESIDENT? WHY DID HE ACCEPT THAT MONEY IF HE IS SUCH A FAN OF HERS? ISN’T THAT A MAJOR AND ILLEGAL CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTION,” he said on Truth Social.

“I am going to call for a major investigation into this matter,” he said. Mr. Trump also posted a meme in which he is seen teeing off on the golf course and his ball hitting Mr. Springsteen while on stage, causing him to fall down.